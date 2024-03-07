Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United Match Preview & Best Odds

Sheffield Wednesday Free Bets

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 8th March 2024

Having got very much into their stride, Sheffield Wednesday will look to grab themselves a fifth successive win when they entertain high-flying Leeds United at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Fight for survival

Sheffield Wednesday’s fight for Championship survival has been boosted significantly in recent weeks, the Owls having extended their winning run to four games with a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening. The South Yorkshire side still sit in the relegation zone but just a single point separates them from 19th-placed QPR on the back of their best run of the campaign thus far.

Momentum

With a massive amount of momentum on their side and the gap between themselves and safety reduced to goal difference alone, Danny Rohl’s men will be going all-out to make it five wins on the bounce on Friday evening and finally haul themselves clear of the relegation zone with ten games left to play before the end of the season.

Tough task

Leeds United will present the home side with a tough task however, Daniel Farke’s men having gone unbeaten in their eleven Championship outings of 2024. Having dropped points against Huddersfield Town earlier this month, Leeds returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at home to Stoke City although they still sit two points adrift of the second automatic promotion place, currently filled by Ipswich Town.

Resurgent Owls

Leeds certainly possess plenty of quality throughout their ranks and have enjoyed an excellent campaign thus far, however they will be up against it at Hillsborough against a resurgent Owls outfit. Both sides will be eager for a maximum points haul here and with much at stake, we envisage this being a cagey affair with the spoils being shared evenly at the final whistle.

Back a draw at best odds of 13/4