Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 23rd August 2024

Leeds United are still in search of their first win in the Championship this season and they will be aiming for all three points when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Excellent start

Sheffield Wednesday got their 2024/25 Championship campaign off to an excellent start with a 4-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle in their season opener and after edging past Hull City to the tune of 2-1 in their midweek Carabao Cup outing, hopes were high that they would manage something from their trip to Sunderland on Sunday. The Owls were unable to make it back-to-back league wins at the Stadium of Light however and instead they were blown apart 4-0 by the Black Cats, a thrashing which the South Yorkshire side will be desperate to put firmly behind them ahead of the visit of Leeds United on Friday evening.

Slow start

Leeds make the short journey to South Yorkshire in search of their first league win of the season after making a slow start to the campaign. Having failed to haul themselves into the Premier League last season after losing to Southampton in the play-off final, the Elland Road outfit could only manage a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in their season opener and a goal-less draw with West Bromwich Albion in their last league outing came hot on the heels of a 3-0 thrashing at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Favourable time

Leeds undoubtedly boast quality within their ranks despite losing some key figures during the summer, however Sheffield Wednesday are meeting them at a somewhat favourable time as Daniel Farke’s men are yet to find the right gear. The Owls will be desperate to bounce back from their heavy defeat last time out while Leeds will be eager to get themselves a first win of the campaign, however all things considered, we envisage this fixture ending with the spoils being shared.

Back a draw at best odds of 11/4