Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Sheffield Wednesday Free Bets

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to haul themselves closer to safety when they entertain Birmingham City on Friday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Sheffield Wednesday free bets which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 9th February 2024

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City sit in the lower echelons of the Championship table but the former are in a more precarious position and will be desperate for the three points which might move them closer to safety.

Danny Rohl is the man in charge of Sheffield Wednesday and it’s fair to say that his main priority this season will be to keep his side in the Championship. As such, it would have been no huge disappointment to the Owls boss to see his side exit the FA Cup at the hands of Coventry City in a fourth round replay on Tuesday evening. Rohl’s men have now gone six games without a positive result, the only decent result being a goal-less draw with Watford at Hillsborough, while their last win in the league came way back on 1st January. All still isn’t lost for the South Yorkshire side but with eight points separating them from safety, time is fast running out.

At St Andrews, Tony Mowbray has yet to make a positive impact since taking the reins at Birmingham City although four points from three league outings against Swansea, Stoke and local rivals West Brom isn’t exactly a disaster and will be looked upon positively by a side whose sole aim will be to preserve their Championship status for another season. The Blues have amassed seven points from their last five away matches in the Championship and victory here would help them no end in their battle against the drop. Defeat would be hugely disappointing for both managers here and even though each will clearly understand the importance of collecting a maximum points haul at Hillsborough, the form of both sides means that we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared.

Back a draw at best odds of 9/4