Sheffield United v West Ham United Match Preview & Best Odds

Sheffield United entertain West Ham United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim some excellent Sheffield United free bets and other great Premier League offers ahead of this match.

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 21st January 2024

Sheffield United are sitting three points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table and they will be desperate for all three points when they welcome West Ham United to Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

It’s fair to say that things aren’t looking too rosy for Sheffield United right now, the Blades sitting firmly at the foot of the Premier League table. Thus far, the South Yorkshire side have managed just two wins from their twenty league outings and the return of former boss Chris Wilder to the hot-seat following the dismissal of Paul Heckingbottom has done nothing to improve the side’s fortunes. The Blades have collected just a single point from their last four top-flight games and while they thumped Gillingham 4-0 in the FA Cup in their only outing of 2024 thus far, it’s hard to be optimistic for their chances of taking anything from their weekend meeting with West Ham United.

West Ham have enjoyed a decent season so far, the East London outfit having made it through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and sitting in sixth position in the Premier League table. The Hammers have collected maximum points in three of their last four top-flight matches with just two points dropped during this time and with just a single league defeat to their name from their last nine outings, we envisage them taking all three points and keeping a clean sheet against a Blades side which have found the back of the net just fifteen times this season, far less than any other side in the Premier League.

Back West Ham United to win-to-nil at best odds of 14/5