Sheffield United entertain Sunderland in the Championship on Friday evening, therefore why not register a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites and be certain of the very best Sheffield United versus Sunderland odds and free bets ahead of this clash.

Sheffield United v Sunderland Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 29th November 2024

Bramall Lane will be the venue for a top end of the table clash on Friday evening when second-placed Sheffield United play host to fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

Solid form

Sheffield United went into the international break on the back of some solid form and they continued where they left off when they returned to action earlier this month. The Blades suffered back-to-back defeats whilst on Championship duty last month but since then returned five wins and one draw from their subsequent six outings, culminating in a 3-0 thumping of Oxford United on Tuesday evening.

Eighth successive home win

Sheffield United now sit second to Leeds in the race for the Championship title with goal difference alone separating the two sides, despite starting the season with a two-point deduction. The South Yorkshire side will be aiming to build a lead over the rest of the chasing pack by securing an eighth successive home victory on Friday, a result which would propel the side to the summit of the Championship table, at least until the Saturday afternoon fixtures.

Unbeaten run

Sunderland will provide the Blades with a tough assignment, the Wearside outfit having gone ten league games without defeat ahead of this clash. Under Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats have picked up 33 points from their 17 league games and currently sit in fourth position in the division with just two league defeats along the way. The most recent defeat came in September although the subsequent ten-game unbeaten run includes six stalemates.

Pole position

Having surrendered pole position due to their continued failure to make it over the line in recent outings, the Black Cats will be desperate to make a return back to winning ways but given the Blades’ defensive record on home soil, we envisage the visitors coming off second best in what has the makings of being a low scoring and evenly-fought affair.

Back Sheffield United to win 1-0 at best odds of 11/2