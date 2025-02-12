Sheffield United entertain Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can enjoy the best Sheffield United versus Middlesbrough odds and free bets ahead of this midweek clash.

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 12th February 2025

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United play host to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane this evening for what could prove to be a pivotal clash in the upper reaches of the Championship table.

Amazing home form

Sheffield United are on home soil tonight when they go in search of a third straight league win which would further cement their position in the automatic promotion berths. The Blades have overcome a two-point deduction and currently sit in second position in the Championship standings, mainly a result of their amazing home form which has seen them win eleven of their opening fifteen games at Bramall Lane. Just two points separate Chris Wilder’s men from leaders Leeds United (who have played one game more) and a home win would be enough to send the Blades to the summit of the division.

Setbacks

Middlesbrough sit in seventh position in the Championship table although their promotion bid has suffered a few setbacks in recent weeks with just four points collected from their last five Championship outings. Nevertheless, the Teeside outfit trail sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers by just a single point and they enjoy at least one game-in-hand over all the sides above them in the league standings.

Recent Form:

Sheffield United have rebounded from a 3-0 home defeat to Hull City with consecutive victories, a 1-0 win at Derby County and a 2-1 triumph over Portsmouth. Their home form has been strong this term, the side having enjoyed 11 wins and suffered only two defeats in 15 matches at Bramall Lane this season.

Middlesbrough have struggled recently, the Teessiders managing just one win in their last three outings—a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion – followed by defeats to Preston (2-1) and Sunderland (3-2). Their away form has been inconsistent, with only one win in their past six away fixtures.

Team News:

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has reported no new injury concerns ahead of the match. Midfielder Tom Davies is set to return after missing the last three games, while forward Kieffer Moore is expected to be available for the upcoming weekend fixture against Luton Town. Jamie Shackleton and Femi Seriki are also nearing returns.

Middlesbrough will be without winger Ben Doak due to a thigh injury that will sideline him for several weeks. Recent signings Morgan Whitaker and George Edmundson are available for selection, along with loanees Mark Travers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ryan Giles, and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Prediction:

Given Sheffield United’s strong home record and Middlesbrough’s recent struggles, the Blades are expected to get the upper hand here. A narrow victory for the hosts seems the most likely outcome in this clash and we’ll be siding with a 2-1 win for the Blades.

Back Sheffield United to win 2-1 at best odds of 8/1