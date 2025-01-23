Promotion-chasing Sheffield United entertain struggling Hull City on Friday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to check out our featured UK betting sites and register a new account, whereupon you can enjoy the very best Sheffield United versus Hull City odds and latest Championship free bets.

Sheffield United v Hull City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 24th January 2025

Sheffield United can go top of the Championship table with a win over Hull City on Friday evening, however Hull City will be doing their utmost to haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

Showing the style

Following a tough festive period, Sheffield United are once again showing the style and head into their Friday evening meeting with Hull City on the back of three successive wins. Having embarked upon an eleven-game unbeaten streak which culminated in three wins prior to Christmas, the Blades came off second best to promotion rivals Burnley and Sunderland, these defeats coming either side of a stalemate with West Bromwich Albion. Nevertheless, United have returned to their early-season form and are once again challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League, just a single point separating them from league leaders Leeds United and two points separating them from third-placed Burnley.

Empty handed

Hull City are battling hard at the opposite end of the Championship table, the Tigers in the relegation zone after 28 rounds of fixtures. Ruben Selles is the man in the dugout and since his arrival the East Riding side have taken the side to three wins and two draws in his nine games in charge. Hull went in empty-handed at the final whistle when QPR came to town on Tuesday evening but they are just a single point from 21st-placed Derby County and they will be aiming to take a big scalp this weekend.

Potential

Under Selles, Hull City are more than capable of causing problems for any second-tier side and the potential is certainly there for them to haul themselves out of the relegation zone, however we envisage this trip to Bramble Lane to be beyond them and we’ll be siding with the in-form hosts to bag a relatively easy three points here.

Back Sheffield United to win 2-0 at best odds of 13/2