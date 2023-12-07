Sheffield United v Brentford Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th December 2023

Chris Wilder is now the man in charge of Sheffield United following the dismissal of Paul Heckingbottom and he was given a rude awakening when his new charges lost at home to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

On the back of a 5-0 drubbing by fellow strugglers Burnley last weekend, Sheffield United were never really expected to get one over on Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Nevertheless the return of Chris Wilder in the dug-out appeared to have some effect on the side, the Blades putting in a much improved performance compared to that of a few days earlier. The rankings make for extremely grim reading for Blades fans however and the South Yorkshire outfit sit at the foot of the Premier League table with just a solitary win from their fifteen league matches and a massive goal difference of -30.

Brentford got off to a decent start against Brighton & Hove Albion in their midweek Premier League outing but despite scoring the opening goal, the Bees ultimately came off second best in a 2-1 defeat. This disappointing result had no bearing on the league table and the West London side still sit in eleventh position in the top-flight , however five games without a single clean sheet is a cause for concern and manager Thomas Frank will be demanding a better showing from his rearguard on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford head into this clash as favourites for the three points, however the fact that they are without some key players will give the hosts some hope that they can halt their winless run which now stands at four games. This has the makings of being an evenly-fought affair but we envisage the Bees keeping Sheffield United’s shot-shy forwards at arms length and pushing their hosts closer to the Championship.

Back Brentford to win 1-0 at best odds of 7/1