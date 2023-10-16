Serbia v Montenegro Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Serbia Free Bets

Balkan nations Serbia and Montenegro do battle on Tuesday evening in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and as such, now is the best time to register with as many of our UK betting sites as you wish and claim some exclusive Serbia free bets and other Euro 2024 promotions ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Serbia v Montenegro Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Tuesday 17th October 2023

Serbia enjoyed a convincing 2-0 win over Montenegro in the last meeting between these sides earlier in the campaign but the home side will be somewhat deflated following their defeat to Hungary on Saturday.

Having lost 2-1 to Hungary at the weekend, Serbia can no longer afford to drop points in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, Tuesday-evening opponents Montenegro sitting just two points behind them with a game-in-hand. As such, even a draw for the home side wouldn’t guarantee them a top-two finish to the qualifying campaign and victory here is a necessity. Dragan Stojkovic’s men can consider themselves unlucky not to have claimed a point from their trip to Hungary given that they dominated for lengthy periods and hit the woodwork on no less than three occasions. This was Serbia’s second defeat in the qualifiers after they lost to the same opponents by the same scoreline on home soil last month. Indeed, Serbia’s only win on home soil in this competition was against Lithuania and as such it is hard to say whether they are offensively better on home soil than they are on their travels.

Due to the uneven number of sides in Group G, Montenegro weren’t in Euro 2024 qualifying action at the weekend and instead went up against Lebanon in an international friendly, ultimately winning 3-2. This clearly has no direct bearing on their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but it will have boosted confidence ahead of their meeting with Serbia. On their travels, Montenegro are unbeaten in the qualifying group and clearly their aim will be to continue this away form on Tuesday evening. Defensively, the visitors have been defensively solid in this competition and we envisage them keeping things tight at the back here, therefore while Serbia cannot afford to drop points here, we expect them to do just that as the visitors force them to settle for a share of the spoils.

Back a draw at best odds of 4/1