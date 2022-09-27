Predictions and best odds for Sedgefield

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Bellbet.com are a major supporter of UK horse racing and we have a long association with Sedgefield Racecourse, a venue at which we continue to provide regular sponsorship. As one of the premier racing venues in the north of England, we take a look at this afternoon’s seven race card.

There’s a full afternoon of quality racing in store at Sedgefield on Tuesday afternoon and the card gets underway at 1:00pm and draws to a conclusion at 4:30pm.

1:00pm

Download The At The Races App Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle

Donald McCain’s My Little Toni (7/1) impressed in a small-field novice contest at this venue a few weeks ago and with that victory in the bag, the filly could be a stand-out this afternoon. Jack Yeats (15/2) also enjoyed some solid form over hurdles back in June and while he has been somewhat below par in recent Flat starts, we believe he is worth watching here. Nevertheless it’s Lucky Lover Boy (4/1) that we’ll be siding with here to clinch his second C&D win at this venue for an in-form yard.

Our Tip: Lucky Lover Boy

1:35pm

Cazoo Juvenile Maiden Hurdle

Given that he managed a solid third in a highly competitive handicap contest at Killarney and given 97 rating on the Flat, it’s not easy to look past McTigue (5/6 F) in this one. In reality he’s got to be a genuine contender if managing to transfer that form into a hurdle contest and the Emmet Mullins-trained gelding gets our vote here, ahead of Bringbackmemories (5/4) who enjoyed a decent start for his new stable in August.

Our Tip: McTigue

2:10pm

Follow @AtTheRaces on Twitter Novices’ Handicap Chase

We could make a decent case for many in the field here, however we’re drawn to Nefyn Point (10/3), the Donald McCain charge stepping up in trip to bag a second in his most recent outing over Course and Distance a couple of weeks ago. The runner has increased 1lb for that outing and he is certainly a worthy consideration this time around.

Our Tip: Nefyn Point

2:45pm

Cazoo Search Drive Smile Novices’ Hurdle

Legionar (4/5 F) was a Grade 2 runner in his last outing and this time out he drops significantly into a novice hurdle with a favourable weight against a few opponents who won last time out.

Despite being somewhat well fought, these victories can be slightly flattering when compared to the Milton Harris-trained runner and he seems a very likeable favourite in this, his second attempt at hurdles having put in some decent showings on flat contests at Lingfield and Cheltenham back in January.

Our Tip: Legionar

3:20pm

Paxtons Are Caseihs No.1 UK & ROI Dealer Handicap Chase

This is a very competitive handicap race, the top weight in the contest giving almost two stone to Cawthorn and Mordred, however Donald McCain-trained Master Malachy (5/6 F) catches the eye here with two from two over fences and a clear victor last time out, Despite a weight disadvantage there’s no clear reason why he won’t do the business again at Sedgefield Racecourse this afternoon.

Our Tip: Master Malachy

3:55pm

Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle

Just Call Me Al (11/1) was a convincing winner in this contest in 2021 and he has returned with a higher mark of 3lb. A couple of weeks ago he blew the cobwebs away at Uttoxeter and there’s a good chance that he will surprise a few here this afternoon. Genever Dragon (12/1) was a winner in his last outing for Donald McCain and showed a more-than-willing attitude when scoring at Kelso, however he has been deserted by Brian Hughes for this outing.

Our Tip: Just Call Me Al

4:30pm

Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Open NH Flat Race

Gentle Slopes (4/5 F) heads here on the back of a convincing victory in a point-to-point back in March on his most recent outing, however our interest in this one is with Thirsty Weather (7/2) who built on his course debut to come in third in a Southwell bumper in July. He will keep the headgear which he first sported on that outing and we envisage further improvement this afternoon.

Our Tip: Thirsty Weather