Scottish Premiership Odds: Will Ross County be relegated into Championship?

Scottish Premiership Odds

Scottish Premiership Odds: Will Ross County be relegated into Championship?

Update: 23.05.24

While Celtic have beaten arch-rivals Rangers in the battle for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title, Ross County are facing up to the possibility that they may be plying their trade in the second tier next season.

All odds correct at time of writing (Thursday, 23rd 2024)

Saved their skins

Ross County’s failure to beat Aberdeen on the final day of the regular Premiership campaign meant that they finished second from bottom in the final league standings, arch-rivals St Johnstone having saved their skins thanks to a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park in their season finale. The Highlanders are now set for a play-off battle with Championship runners-up Raith Rovers who are looking to claim a place in the top-flight for the first time in 27 years.

Thoroughly disappointing season

The Staggies have endured a thoroughly disappointing season with wins coming in just 8 of their 38 league games, a standout result being 3-2 victory over title-chasing Rangers in Dingwall last month. A negative goal difference was all that separated County from St Johnstone after the final round of Premiership fixtures with both teams level on 35 points apiece, however there’s no time for the Stags to feel sorry for themselves as they have a tough task getting past Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park for the first leg of their play-off final.

Slight favourites

Indeed, the Championship side are slight favourites to win this first leg match and take an advantage into the second leg in the Highlands on Sunday. Raith’s last stint in the Scottish Premiership began when they won promotion in 1995 as second-tier champions and they spent two seasons in the top-flight. Ross County have been in the Scottish Premiership for five years and the leading UK bookmaker sites make them favourites to extend that stay following the two legs of the final.

17.05.24

Room to spare

There’s just one round of fixtures left to play in this season’s Scottish Premiership campaign and with Livingston having been relegated to the Championship with plenty of room to spare, the likes of Ross County and St Johnstone are fighting hard to avoid a similar fate.

Healthier position

As things stand, Ross County are in the healthier position with two points separating them from Saints ahead of their final game. The two sides shared the spoils with each other in their last outing on Wednesday evening, the Perthshire side keeping themselves in the hunt with an equaliser in the 90th minute.

Well placed

Ross County have lost just two of their last five Premiership matches, this decent run including a surprise 3-2 win over Rangers. The Stags have been a feature at the bottom end of the league table for much of the campaign but as things stand they look well placed to avoid the play-offs and keep their top-flight status for another season.

Odds-on favourites

Ahead of their final Premiership outing, St Johnstone are odds-on favourites to finish in the bottom two and go into the dreaded play-offs at a best price of 2/7, while Ross County are a 10/3 shot for the same.

Bottom two finish best odds

St Johnstone – 2/7

Ross County – 10/3

Update: 07.05.24

Assured of bottom position

Livingston are now assured of bottom position in the Scottish Premiership table, the Lions ten points adrift in 12th position with just three games left to play. The West Lothian side will now be plying their trade in the Scottish Championship for the 2024/25 campaign but the question remains, who if anyone will drop down with them from the top-flight?

Embroiled in a battle

Ross County and St Johnstone are now embroiled in a battle to avoid finishing in the bottom two and going through the play-offs in order to ensure their top-flight survival. Of the two, St Johnstone are in the more precarious position following their 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in their last outing. The Perthshire side sit two points adrift of Ross County with just three games left to play and they are odds-on at a best price of 4/7 to finish the regular season in the bottom two in the Premiership table.

Permanent fixture

Ross County have been pretty much a permanent fixture at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table for much of the season but they managed to haul themselves above St Johnstone and out of the bottom two on the back of their hard-fought 2-1 win over Hibernian on Saturday. The Stags are two points clear of Saints with just three outings ahead of them and they are priced at best odds of 6/4 to finish in the bottom two in the league table at the end of the regular campaign.

Bottom two finish best odds

St Johnstone – 4/7

Ross County – 6/4

Update: 04.04.24

Dismal form

There now seems little chance that Livingston can avoid finishing bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, the West Lothian side sitting ten points adrift in 12th position with just seven games left to play. Thus far the Lions have managed wins in just three of their 31 league outings with 20 defeats during this time and on the back of such dismal form it seems inconceivable that they can close the gap between themselves and second-bottom side Ross County.

Favourites to finish bottom

Livingston’s last two outings have ended in 3-0 defeats (away to Hibernian and at home to Celtic) while their last win came on 17th February when they beat St Mirren by the only goal of the game. The bookmakers go a best price of 1/10 (lowest odds 1/66) that Livingston find themselves in the Scottish Championship next season and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they will indeed be relegated.

Play-off encounter

As for Ross County, there’s every chance that they will be dragged into a play-off encounter but as things stand it seems highly unlikely that they will suffer automatic relegation. The Highland outfit sit just a single point behind third-bottom side St Johnstone with seven league games left to play and the bookmakers go a best price of 16/1 that they will finish at the foot of the table.

In danger zone

St Johnstone are the other side in danger of being sucked into the play-offs, the Perth outfit just one points clear of Ross County. Saints have managed just six wins from their 31 league games throughout 2023/24 and the bookmakers go 20/1 that they finish at the foot of the table and suffer automatic relegation down into the Scottish Championship.

To Finish Bottom of the Scottish Premiership Table Best Odds

1/10 – Livingston

16/1 – Ross County

20/1 – St Johnstone

Update: 14.03.24

Livingston have sat at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table for some time now and the chances of them escaping relegation to the Championship are starting to look bleak. Similarly, Ross County are also looking in a rather precarious position while the likes of Ross County, St Johnstone and Aberdeen continue to look nervously over their shoulders.

Livingston – 1/8 for relegation

Having collected all three points in a 1-0 win against St Mirren last month, Livingston have gone three league games without a win with only a solitary point to show for their troubles during this time, while they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Celtic at the quarter-final stage last Sunday. The West Lothian outfit are now seven points adrift at the foot of the division and the chances of them securing their top-flight status for next season look slim, the bookmakers now going a best price of 1/8 that the Lions find themselves in the Scottish Championship for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ross County – 7/1 for relegation

Ross County followed up a decent 1-1 draw with St Mirren with a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road and a 2-2 draw with the Leith side at Victoria and Park last night, the Highland outfit remaining firmly in the danger zone with seven points separating them from bottom side Livingston and three separating them from 10th-placed Aberdeen. The Stags are facing up to the possibility that they might be involved in a play-off battle at the end of the season and the leading UK betting sites go a best price of 7/1 that they get relegated.

St Johnstone – 20/1 for relegation

Having defeated fellow Scottish Premiership strugglers Aberdeen last month, St Johnstone could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with bottom side Livingston in their last league outing almost two weeks ago. The Perth outfit have hauled themselves above Aberdeen and into 9th position in the league table but just a single point separated the two sides as things stand. Saints will likely keep themselves clear of the bottom two places and the bookies price them as high as 20/1 to succumb to relegation this term, however they will be nervously looking over their shoulders between now and the end of the campaign.

Update: 21.02.24

Livingston – 4/11 for relegation

Livingston improved their chances of Scottish Premiership survival with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to St Mirren on Saturday afternoon but this did nothing to improve their league standing, the Lions still glued to the bottom of the table. This was Livingston’s third league win of the campaign and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they will be plying their trade in the Scottish Championship in 2023/24, the bookies going a best price of just 4/11 that this proves to be the case.

Ross County – 3/1 for relegation

Ross County went down 2-0 to Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon and on the back of this disappointing result, only three points now separate the Stags from bottom side Livingston. County do have a game-in-hand over the Lions but given that they have only managed four wins whilst in league action this season, the chances of them winning this extra game are somewhat slim. The bookies go 3/1 that Ross County drop down to the Championship at the end of the season and the side will be desperate to get some extra breathing space between themselves and the Lions.

St Johnstone – 20/1 for relegation

St Johnstone succumbed to the might of Rangers on Sunday, the Glasgow side taking all three points with a 3-0 win at McDiarmid Park and hauling themselves to the top of the league table. This was the third league defeat on the bounce for the Perth side but they remain five points clear of the bottom two and are expected to do enough between now and the end of the season to keep themselves in the top-flight.

Update: 14.02.24

The bottom three places in the Scottish Premiership are occupied by St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston, three sides which regular feature in the lower echelons of the top-flight each season.

We’re now fast approaching the business end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign and it is Livingston who are looking to be in the most precarious position as far as relegation to the Scottish Championship is concerned. Ross County and St Johnstone also occupy places in the bottom three but things remain tight in the battle to avoid the play-offs. The question is, who will finish bottom of the table and drop straight down into the second tier at the end of the campaign?

Livingston – 1/7

Livingston have looked very much out of their depth in the Scottish Premiership this season, the West Lothian outfit currently sitting at the foot of the table with just thirteen points collected from their 25 league outings. Thus far, the Lions have managed a mere two wins whilst on Scottish Premiership duty and they look pretty nailed-on as far as relegation is concerned. Livingston lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in their last Scottish Premiership outing last week, the bookies going best odds of just 1/7 that they find themselves in the second tier for 2024/25.

Ross County – 8/1

While Livingston are looking increasingly destined for the drop, the battle to avoid dropping into the play-offs continues. Ross County currently occupy 11th position in the Premiership table with just four wins from their 23 league outings and they are five points adrift of 10th-placed St Johnstone. There is plenty of time for the Stags to save their top-flight status but the bookies make them second favourites for the drop at a best price of 8/1.

St Johnstone – 16/1

St Johnstone regular feature in lower-end-of-the-table battles in the latter stages of each campaign and this season is no different, the Perthshire outfit sitting third from bottom in the Premiership table with five points separating them from 11th-placed Ross County. Saints have won five of their 23 league outings this term and the general consensus is that they will do just about enough to save them from the drop, despite the fact that they have won just one of their last eight Scottish mPremiership outings. On the back of this poor run, the bookies have slashed the odds on them dropping down to the Championship from a best price of 33/1 a week ago to just 16/1.

Update: 11.01.24

The winter break has caused a pause in the Scottish Premiership action and this will be a welcome time to regroup for the likes of Livingston, Ross County and St Johnstone who occupy the bottom three places in the division.

We’re now past the half-way point in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign and several sides are feeling the heat as we edge ever closer to the business end of the season. Time is fast running out for bottom side Livingston as they find themselves cast adrift at the bottom of the division while Ross County and St Johnstone will be nervously looking over their shoulders in the weeks ahead.

Relegation Betting Odds

1/4 – Livingston

Thus far this has been an utterly abysmal season for Livingston, the West Lothian outfit sitting six points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, having played at least one game more than the sides immediately above them in the table. Time is fast running out for the Lions as they desperately bid to haul themselves to safety and the bookmakers go a best price of 1/4 that they drop down into the Championship at the end of the season.

12/1 – Motherwell

A cursory glance at the Scottish Premiership table would suggest that Motherwell are in relative safety right now, the Lanarkshire side sitting in 9th position in the top-flight after 21 rounds of fixtures. Nevertheless, just one point separates Motherwell from 10th-placed St Johnstone and two points separate them from 11th-placed Ross County with both of these sides enjoying at least one game in hand over the Steelmen. As things stand, the bookies go a best price of 12/1 on Motherwell suffering relegation this term and it is clear that this is going to be a nervy second half of the season for the side.

12/1 – St Johnstone

St Johnstone are no stranger to relegation battles and as things stand they sit third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table with just one point separating them from 11th-placed Ross County who have played one game less. Saints enjoy a game-in-hand over 9th-placed Motherwell who sit just one position and a single point above them in the table and the bookies go 12/1 that they drop down into the second tier.

16/1 – Ross County

Ross County may sit second from bottom in the Premiership table but they have at least one game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the division. The Stags have managed wins in just four of their nineteen league matches this season and they have collected just a single point from their last four, the bookies going 16/1 that they find themselves in the Championship for 2024/25.

08.06.23

With Ross County securing their top-flight status for another season following a hard-fought penalty shoot-out win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership playoff final last weekend, we now know the final line-up for the 2023/24 Premiership season.

Championship Title

Dundee FC won the Championship title at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the Dark Blues withstanding constant pressure from the likes of Queens Park, Ayr United and Partick Thistle. The Tayside outfit swapped places with arch-rivals Dundee United who moved in the opposite direction down to the Scottish Championship, however while the latter are favourites to win promotion at the end of next term, Dundee are expected to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Play-off Winners

The bookmakers haven’t released the odds for the Scottish Premiership relegation market as yet, however Dundee are the highest price of any side to win the title, suggesting that once the market is released they will be firm favourites for the drop. Ross County will also be amongst the favourites to be relegated in 2023/24, the Stags finishing last season second from bottom in the Premiership table and finding themselves in the play-offs where they only just managed to scrape past Partick Thistle in a penalty shoot-out.

Finding their feet

Kilmarnock finished third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table last season but given that they were just finding their feet in the top tier after winning promotion from the Championship, there’s every chance that they will put in a better showing next term. Instead, it is Livingston who are expected to be amongst the relegation battlers, the West Lothian outfit having finished fifth from bottom at the end of last season.