Scottish Premiership Odds: Who will take the crown in 2023/24?

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign is a little over two months’ away and thoughts are already focused on who will lift the trophy, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and guarantee yourself the very best Scottish Premiership odds and free bet offers ahead of the new season.

Celtic took the Scottish Premiership title at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and the bookmakers make them big odds-on favourites to make it three on the bounce at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Treble

Under Ange Postecoglou, Celtic enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 campaign, the Hoops claiming the Scottish Cup (3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle), the Scottish League Cup (2-1 win over arch-rivals Rangers) and the Scottish Premiership title. Postecoglou has now left to take charge at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but whoever takes the reins at Parkhead, the Hoops are certain to be the main contender for the Premiership crown at the close of next term.

Odds-on Favourites

Most bookmakers go 8/11 on Celtic finishing 2023/24 at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table while they are also firm favourites to successfully defend their Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup trophies. Having finished seven points behind the Hoops last season, Rangers will be looking to go one better next term and some bookmakers go odds-on for the Gers to claim pole position at the close of 2023/24 at 10/11 (best odds of 11/10 in the market).

Two-horse Race

One thing is for sure, the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title race is set to once again be a two-horse race with Aberdeen and heart of Midlothian each joint-third in the betting for the title at a distant 100/1 apiece, Hibernian further behind at 150/1.

2023/24 Scottish Premiership Title Best Odds

8/11 – Celtic

11/10 – Rangers

100/1 – Aberdeen

100/1 – Heart of Midlothian

150/1 – Hibernian