Scottish Premiership Odds: Who will finish bottom in 2023/24?

We’re edging ever closer to the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign and newly-promoted Dundee are deemed the side most likely to drop down to the Championship, therefore why not register with any of our featured betting partners and ensure that you get the best Scottish Premiership odds and free bets ahead of the new season.

With Ross County securing their top-flight status for another season following a hard-fought penalty shoot-out win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership playoff final last weekend, we now know the final line-up for the 2023/24 Premiership season.

Championship Title

Dundee FC won the Championship title at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the Dark Blues withstanding constant pressure from the likes of Queens Park, Ayr United and Partick Thistle. The Tayside outfit swapped places with arch-rivals Dundee United who moved in the opposite direction down to the Scottish Championship, however while the latter are favourites to win promotion at the end of next term, Dundee are expected to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Play-off Winners

The bookmakers haven’t released the odds for the Scottish Premiership relegation market as yet, however Dundee are the highest price of any side to win the title, suggesting that once the market is released they will be firm favourites for the drop. Ross County will also be amongst the favourites to be relegated in 2023/24, the Stags finishing last season second from bottom in the Premiership table and finding themselves in the play-offs where they only just managed to scrape past Partick Thistle in a penalty shoot-out.

Finding their feet

Kilmarnock finished third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table last season but given that they were just finding their feet in the top tier after winning promotion from the Championship, there’s every chance that they will put in a better showing next term. Instead, it is Livingston who are expected to be amongst the relegation battlers, the West Lothian outfit having finished fifth from bottom at the end of last season.