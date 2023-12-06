Scottish Premiership Match Previews & Best Odds: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Celtic are once again dominating the domestic scene north of the border this season, Brendan Rodgers’ men sitting eight points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table. Rangers are providing the Hoops with their only real challenge in the top-flight thus far but the general consensus is that the title race is effectively over at this relatively early stage of the season.

At the opposite end of the Premiership table, Livingston are at the foot of the division with just two wins from their opening fourteen games, while St Johnstone are just a single point above the Lions. Aberdeen are a surprise addition to the bottom three in the table and as such, manager Barry Robson will be desperate for three points tonight.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock – 7:45pm

Having managed a mere three league wins since the start of the season, Aberdeen will be desperate for a maximum points haul when they entertain Kilmarnock at Pittodrie this evening.

Celtic v Hibernian – 7.45pm

Celtic are flying high at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table after fifteen rounds of fixtures and Brendan Rodgers’ men will be confident of securing another three points when they welcome Hibernian to the east-end of Glasgow tonight.

St Johnstone v St Mirren – 7:45pm

St Johnstone is struggling at the lower end of the Scottish Premiership table with just a single point separating them from the foot of the division and they go up against a St Mirren side who have hit a slump in form right now.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers – 8pm

Heart of Midlothian have been enjoying some excellent form of late but we envisage them coming off second-best against a Rangers side against whom they have lost twice in recent weeks.

