Scottish Grand National 2022: When and where to watch

The Scottish Grand National is the biggest and most valuable horse race north of the border and the action returns to Ayr Racecourse on Saturday 2nd April 2022, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and claim some great Scottish National free bets ahead of the famous contest.

First contested in 1858, the Scottish Grand National is the biggest race in Scotland with runners tackling 27 standard National Hunt chase obstacles on a circuit just short of 4 miles in length. This race is generally held the weekend after the Aintree Grand National, however this year it will take place the week before it’s Merseyside equivalent.

The race takes place at Ayr Racecourse where it has been held each year since 1966 (the exception being 2020 when the entire two-day meeting was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The only horse to win both the Aintree Grand National and the Scottish Grand National was Red Rum back in 1974.

What date is the 2022 Scottish Grand National?

This year’s Scottish Grand National takes place on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. The two-day meeting starts on Ladies Day which takes place on Friday, 1st April.

What time is the 2022 Scottish Grand National?

The Scottish Grand National will take place at 3:35pm, the Grade 3 Class 1 contest following on from the Champion Novices’ Chase which takes place at 3pm.

What is the prize fund?

The total prize fund for the race currently stands at £150,000 with around £84,000 being awarded to the winner.

Is the race shown on TV?

The Scottish Grand National is always shown on free-to-air terrestrial TV and in 2022 full coverage will be provided by ITV. This broadcaster covered five races from last year’s meeting and the entire 2022 meeting can be watched live on Racing TV.

Previous Winners

2010: Hello Bud

2011: Beshabar

2012: Merigo

2013: Godsmejudge

2014: Al Co

2015: Wayward Prince

2016: Vicente

2017: Vicente

2018: Joe Farrell

2019: Takingrisks

2020: No race due to Covid-19

2021: Mighty Thunder