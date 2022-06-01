Scotland v Ukraine Match Preview & Best Betting Odds

Scotland Odds

Scotland are in World Cup qualifying action tonight when they entertain Ukraine at Hampden Park and as such, now is an ideal time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and ensure that you get the very best Scotland odds and free bet offers on tonight’s encounter.

Scotland v Ukraine Betting Odds

Win in 90 minutes

To Qualify

First Goalscorer

Anytime Goalscorer

Correct Score

Total Goals (Over/Under)

Scotland v Ukraine Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Wednesday 1st June 2022

Scotland are unbeaten in eight games ahead of tonight’s clash

Ukraine have scored first in all-but-one of their last nine matches

Four of Scotland’s last five games have seen under three goals scored

The 2022 World Cup is now only a few months away and for Scotland, it all comes down to this as they prepare for the visit of Ukraine this evening. At stake is a place in the play-off final on Sunday against Wales and the enormity of the task won’t be lost on Scotland coach Steve Clarke. The intense atmosphere inside Hampden Park will also be pretty emotional given the current political circumstances and the visitors will be looking to silence the home crowd.

Our belief is that this will prove to be a closely-fought affair and neither side will be willing to give away any early chances as they attempt to suss each other out in the early stages of the match. Indeed the likelihood is that the first half will be somewhat cagey throughout and on that basis, the Evens on offer for the game to be all-square at half-time looks tempting. Both Scotland and Ukraine will be eager to avoid conceding early on and given what is at stake here, we believe that the pivotal moments of this clash will occur in the second half.

In all honesty, we don’t envisage either side edging this one and we like the odds on this heading into extra time. Many recent games with much at stake have been closely fought and needed extra-time or even penalties to determine the outcome and the odds of 11/2 for tonight’s match to last 120 minutes certainly holds plenty of appeal.

The home side haven’t lost in their last eight outings but on the other side of the coin the visitors are unbeaten in their last ten. The likelihood is that they will cancel each other out at Hampden Park this evening and as such, extra time looks very much on the cards here.