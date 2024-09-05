Scotland and Poland lock horns in the UEFA Nations League tonight and you can add to the excitement by helping yourself to some great Scotland v Poland betting odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Scotland v Poland Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Thursday 5th September 2024

Scotland and Poland go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park tonight, ahead of tougher assignments against League A Group 1 rivals Portugal and Croatia.

Came up short

Scotland once again failed to make it into the knockout stages of a major international competition when they draw with Switzerland and lost to Germany and Hungary in the group stages of the 2024 European Championship earlier this summer. Steve Clarke’s men may have came up short in the tournament but they have at least qualified for the last two Euros while hauling themselves up to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. Beating the likes of Republic of Ireland and Ukraine to claim pole position in their group in the last Nations League means that Clarke’s side will encounter tougher opposition in the latest edition, a visit to Portugal coming hot on the heels of tonight’s encounter with Poland.

Avoided relegation

Poland also finished at the foot of their 2024 European Championship group with defeats to The Netherlands and Austria in their first two tournament outings. Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot to force France to settle for a share of the spoils but a thigh problem hampered him throughout the competition and his nation failed to make any real impact. Poland managed to avoid relegation in their most recent Nations League campaign and Michal Probierz will seek to keep his side at the top level this time around before embarking on the road for 2026 World Cup qualification.

Recent slump

Scotland will struggle to bounce back from their recent slump, especially so given that some key players are either short of fitness or injured. Poland are also short in some areas but they do have an excellent finisher in their ranks and are more than a match for Scotland’s work rate. As such, we’ll be siding with the Eagles to get one over on their hosts and leave Glasgow with all three points in the bag.

Back Poland to win at best odds of 17/8