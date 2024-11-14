San Marino entertain Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best San Marino versus Gibraltar Nations League odds and offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today using the exclusive links on this page.

San Marino v Gibraltar Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Gibraltar sit in pole position in the three-team League D Group 1 table after three rounds of fixtures and they will be hopeful of collecting all three points when they entertain second-placed San Marino on Friday evening.

Poor on their travels

Gibraltar only managed a single shot from inside the penalty area in their trip to Liechtenstein last month, the visitors having to settle for a share of the spoils against a side which had lost all-but-one of their previous eight outings with fourteen goals conceded along the way. Nevertheless, Julio Ribas’ men have returned three draws and two wins from their last five games and a win against San Marino on Friday evening would earn the side promotion to the third tier of the competition. Nevertheless, Gibraltar are poor on their travels with no wins from their last eighteen away from home and fifteen defeats during that time.

First ever competitive win

San Marino managed their first ever win in a competitive fixture when edging past Liechtenstein 1-0 in early September, however Roberto Cevoli’s men have suffered defeat in each of their last three Nations League games and sit second in their group with two points separating them from leaders Gibraltar. The tiny principality have drawn two and lost thirteen of their sixteen games in this tournament with just a solitary goal scored along the way.

Three points

Indeed, given that they have won just a single game in their long history, it’s hard to see how San Marino will avoid defeat here. Gibraltar are unbeaten in recent outings and it wouldn’t be a shock were they to collect three points on Friday evening and ensure for themselves a place in League C for the next campaign.

Back Gibraltar to win-to-nil at best odds of 5/2