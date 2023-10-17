San Marino v Denmark Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 17th October 2023

Should they win this meeting with the Group H minnows as expected, Denmark could secure for themselves automatic qualification for Euro 2024 should other results go their way.

Denmark played no part in two of the last three European Championships but they are within spitting distance of the 2024 edition, the Danes brushing aside Kazakhstan in their last outing on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. This win kept Kasper Hjulmand’s side level on points with Slovenia at the summit of the Group H table and these two sides sit four points ahead of Finland and Kazakhstan with just three matches remaining. Denmark will qualify for the finals this week if they prevail as expected against tiny San Marino for a second time, however in order to do so they will need Slovenia to either win or draw against Northern Ireland and Finland to draw with Kazakhstan. Denmark can fall back on their UEFA Nations League campaign and claim a play-off place should things go awry over the next few weeks but the likelihood is that they will get themselves over the line.

San Marino managed just a single shot in the 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last meeting between these sides earlier in the campaign and seven straight defeats for tonight’s hosts leaves them marooned at the foot of the Group H table. San Marino haven’t even managed to find the back of the net while they have leaked 24 goals along the way, this being by far the worst record of any of the sides looking to qualify for Euro 2024.

Denmark are expected to start strongly here as they bid to qualify for the European Championships with room to spare, however the likelihood is that they will ease off once the three points are assured. Once again we envisage the home side failing to add to the scoreline in what will be a one-sided affair.

Back Denmark to win 4-0 at best odds of 21/4