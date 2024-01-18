Salford City v Colchester United Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

League Two Free Bets

Colchester United travel to Salford City on Friday evening with both teams desperate for three points, therefore now is an excellent time to check out our featured UK betting sites where you can claim some exclusive League Two free bets and other great offers simply by registering a new account today.

Salford City v Colchester United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 19th January 2024

Both Colchester United and Salford City are languishing in the lower echelons of the League Two table and they will each be desperate to collect maximum points when they lock horns on Friday evening.

As things stand, Colchester United sit third from bottom in the League Two table with seven points separating them from bottom side Forest Green Rovers and six points separating them from 23rd placed Sutton United, the latter two sides enjoying two games-in-hand over the U’s. The Essex outfit collected a hard-earned point on Saturday afternoon when they shared the spoils with Bradford City but new manager Danny Cowley will be eager to end his side’s five game winless run as soon as possible. Colchester’s last win was in the reverse fixture at home to Salford City back in December and this will give some confidence to the visitors ahead of Friday’s meeting.

Karl Robinson has been in the hot-seat at Salford City for two games and during that time he has steered them to four points, a 2-2 draw with bottom side Forest Green Rovers being followed by a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town, this result ending an eleven-game winless run in League Two. City have collected just ten points from their thirteen home games this term and they will be going all-out to claim their first win at the Peninsula Stadium since the victory over Crewe Alexander in early October.

Just two points and one position separates these two sides in the League Two table and we envisage this being a closely fought affair, therefore with little to choose between these two sides, we envisage them both settling for a share of the spoils.

Back a draw at best odds of 29/10