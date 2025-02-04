Salford City entertain Bromley in League Two tonight and as such, now is a great time to register a brand new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you may avail yourself of a vast range of League two free bets, as well as the very latest Salford City versus Bromley odds and promotions.

Salford City v Bromley Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 4th February 2025

Looking to get their promotion bid firmly on track, Salford City will be aiming for nothing less than all three points when they entertain out-of-form Bromley in League Two tonight.

Worst form

Salford City will be aiming to secure a place in the League Two play-offs at the very least this term and as things stand they sit in eighth position in the standings, just three points separating them from seventh-placed Bradford City after 28 rounds of fixtures. Nevertheless, Karl Robinson’s troops are struggling with the worst form of any side inside the top eight and the Ammies boss will be desperate for his side to return to winning ways tonight when they entertain an out-of-form Bromley outfit.

Poor run

Bromley’s last six League Two outings have returned five defeats and just a single win and this poor run has left them sitting in 16th position in the division, 35 points collected from their 28 fourth-tier outings. The Ravens’ most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Grimsby Town and with just a single goal scored in four outings, the omens aren’t good ahead of their midweek meeting with promotion-chasing Salford.

Recent Form

Salford City: The Ammies are currently on a four-match winless streak in the league, including a 2-2 draw against Walsall in their most recent outing. Despite this, they remain in the promotion race and will be keen to capitalise on home advantage to get back to winning ways.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have limited recent history against each other, with their last meeting occurring in March 2019, where Salford City secured a 2-1 victory. Given the time elapsed since their last encounter, both teams will be relatively unfamiliar with each other’s current setups.

Key Players to Watch

Salford City: Hakeeb Adelakun has been a bright spot for the Ammies, contributing three goals in recent matches. His attacking prowess will be crucial for Salford as they aim to break their winless streak.

Hakeeb Adelakun has been a bright spot for the Ammies, contributing three goals in recent matches. His attacking prowess will be crucial for Salford as they aim to break their winless streak. Bromley: Veteran striker Michael Cheek remains a key figure for the Ravens. Despite the team’s recent struggles, his experience and goal-scoring ability could pose a threat to Salford’s defense.

Prediction

Considering both teams’ recent form, Salford City appear to have the upper hand, especially with home advantage on their side for tonight’s match. A 2-0 victory for the Ammies seems the most likely outcome here, especially since Bromley have found it challenging to find the back of the net lately.

Back a 2-0 win for Salford City at best odds of 10/1