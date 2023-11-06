Rotherham United v Ipswich Town Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 7th November 2023

Rotherham managed to hold Birmingham City to a 2-2 draw in their last Championship outing but they will be put to the test on Tuesday evening by an Ipswich Town side which have lost just one of their opening fourteen league outings.

Rotherham United have been struggling in the earlier stages of the 2023/24 season with just two wins recorded from their opening fourteen Championship games as well as eight defeats during that time. As things stand the Millers sit third from bottom in the Championship table and while they got their second win of the season when beating Coventry City 2-0 towards the end of October, since then they have managed just one point from their subsequent two games, a 2-0 defeat by near-neighbours Sheffield Wednesday being followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers.

The South Yorkshire side escaped relegation last season when finishing in 19th position and thus far they have only managed thirteen goals whilst in league action, less than every other second-tier side with the exceptions of bottom two QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Millers now find themselves up against the best attack in the division, Ipswich Town having found the back of the net 31 times in league action this term thus far. The Tractor Boys sit hot on the heels of Championship leaders Leicester City with four points separating the two sides while they are seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United whilst also enjoying a game-in-hand over both of these sides. Their four-game winning run in the league came to an end when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon but while Rotherham United will make things tough for the East Anglian on Tuesday, we envisage the visitors being too strong for the home side.

Back Ipswich Town to win-to-nil at best odds of 31/20