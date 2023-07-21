Romelu Lukaku Odds: Juventus odds-on to sign Belgian captain

The summer transfer window is moving rapidly towards its conclusion and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and claim the very best Romelu Lukaku odds and offers as the Belgian captain closes in on a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

It seems as though Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Stamford Bridge is about to come to an end and a return to the Italian top-flight seems the most likely destination for the Belgium skipper.

Odds drifted significantly

Romelu Lukaku has spent three years with Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, however it looks as though he will be heading to Juventus before the summer transfer window slams shut in a few weeks’ time. Only a few days ago, Inter were odds-on favourites at a best price of 8/11 to secure the signature of their loanee, however the price on him signing permanently for the club has drifted significantly with one bookmaker going as high as 25/1 that a deal takes place.

Awaiting a bid

Juventus still have Dusan Vlahovic on the books and are awaiting a bid from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, therefore Lukaku can either wait for a transfer to take place and move to Turin or alternatively consider an offer from a Saudi club. As things stand, the future remains uncertain for the striker as he weighs up his options for the 2023/24 campaign and Juve will need to act fast in order to put him out of his misery. Clearly they will need to offload Vlahovic, otherwise they will have no place for Lukaku on the team.

Romelu Lukaku Next Club Best Odds

1/2 – Juventus

5/2 – Any Saudi club

9/1 – Stay at Chelsea

20/1 – West Ham United

25/1 – Inter Milan

33/1 – AC Milan

33/1 – Paris Saint-Germain