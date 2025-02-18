Real Madrid entertain Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Real Madrid versus Manchester City odds and free bets.

Real Madrid v Manchester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 19th February

Real Madrid hold a slender advantage in this Champions League knockout clash and they head into this second leg as favourites to progress in the competition.

Proved their mettle

Despite finding themselves a goal in arrears on two occasions at the Etihad Stadium last week, Real Madrid proved their mettle in Europe’s top tier competition and return to the Spanish capital for the second leg with a 3-2 advantage. Real now find themselves just 90 minutes (plus any extra time etc) from a place in the last sixteen of the tournament where they will face up to either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid. Indeed, having failed to come up trumps in their last three La Liga outings, Los Blancos may find safe haven in this competition.

Odds stacked against

The odds are stacked against Manchester City here, however Pep Guardiola’s troops enjoyed the perfect warm up for this clash when hammering Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League last weekend. Indeed, while City are realistically out of the running to make it five in a row in the English top-flight this season, a top four finish is very much within their means. City have managed to find the net in their last fifteen matches across competitions, including seven on their travels, however in European competition they have lost their last three on the road.

Team News:

Real Madrid: Real Madrid are dealing with several defensive injuries. Antonio Rüdiger has returned to training and is expected to be available for selection. David Alaba is also back in training after recovering from an adductor injury. However, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Lucas Vázquez are unavailable due to injuries. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is eligible to play despite a recent red card in domestic competition.

Manchester City: Striker Erling Haaland, who limped off with a knee concern during the recent match against Newcastle, is expected to be fit for the clash. Defenders Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké were rested in the previous game to ensure their availability for this crucial match. Midfielder Rodri and defender Manuel Akanji remain long-term absentees, while Jack Grealish and Nathan Aké are doubtful.

Head-to-Head:

This encounter marks the 13th meeting between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The record is closely matched, with Manchester City securing four wins, Real Madrid three, and five matches ending in draws. Notably, Manchester City had been unbeaten in their last four encounters against Real Madrid (prior to last week’s defeat), including a significant 4-0 victory in the 2022/23 semi-finals.

Betting Odds

Match Result:

Real Madrid: 5/6

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 11/4

Correct Score:

Real Madrid 2-1: 9/1

Draw 1-1: 9/1

Manchester City 2-1: 7/1

First Goalscorer:

Erling Haaland: 9/2

Vinícius Júnior: 4/1

Jude Bellingham: 13/2

Anytime Goalscorer:

Erling Haaland: 9/4

Vinícius Júnior: 2/1

Jude Bellingham: 13/5

Win to Nil:

Real Madrid: 6/4

Manchester City: 5/1

Both Teams to Score:

Yes: 4/6

No: 11/10

High octane affair

This looks set to be an extremely high octane affair between the last two winners of the competition. City will be desperate to haul themselves back into contention and they will be going for the jugular from the outset, however this will give Real the chance to create something on the break and possibly put this game out of sight. All things considered, we expect Ancelotti’s troops to do just enough to avoid defeat, thus consigning Manchester City to an early exit from the Champions League.

