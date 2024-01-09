Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7pm UK Time, Wednesday 10th January 2023. King Said University Stadium

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head on Wednesday evening in Saudi Arabia for a place in the final of the 2023/24 Spanish Super Cup.

Having been pitted against each other in the next phase of the Copa del Rey, the midweek meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup represents the first of three matches between these arch-rivals between now and the end of January.

Real will be in confident mood ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia for this clash after winning five on the bounce across competitions, including a 3-1 victory over level four side Arandina in the Copa del Rey last time out. Real have claimed the Super Cup twelve times previously but they failed at the final hurdle last season after losing to bitter rivals Barcelona to the tune of 3-1.

Real lost to Atletico in the most recent derby match in September 2023 but since then Los Blancos have embarked upon a nineteen-game unbeaten run across competitions with sixteen wins and three draws.

Atletico have triumphed twice in the Super Cup with the trophy lifted in 1984 and 2014, the latter coming over two legs against Carlo Ancelotti-managed Real Madrid. Nevertheless, Atletico have been struggling with inconsistency of late with just two wins coming from their last five competitive fixtures and two defeats during that time.

Real may have come off second best in the last meeting between these sides but they have momentum on their side ahead of this midweek affair. The likelihood is that they can continue their blistering form with victory here and we’ll be siding with Los Blancos to edge their way past their arch rivals here with both sides adding to the scoreline.

Back Real Madrid to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1