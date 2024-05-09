Real Madrid make it through to the 2023/24 Champions League Final

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Real Madrid have set themselves up with a date with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league final and here at Bellbet.com you can grab yourself some exclusive Champions League free bets courtesy of our featured UK betting sites when you register a new account using the links provided.

Real Madrid make it through to the 2023/24 Champions League Final

It was heartache for Bayern Munich but joy for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants edged their way closer to another European trophy.

Dreams ruthlessly ended

When Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich he will doubtless have imagined himself winning the biggest trophies available to him, however thus far silverware has evaded the 30-year-old. The DBF-Pokal seemed like a mere formality, as did the Bundesliga title, however these all came to nothing in Kane’s maiden season at the club. At least the Champions League gave the former Tottenham Hotspur star a chance to land the biggest winners medal of all in club competition but even this was taken away last night as Real Madrid ruthlessly ended Bayern’s European dreams at the Bernabeu.

Rewarded with nothing

Kane has certainly done his part whilst at the Allianz Arena with 44 goals across competitions, however whilst this is undeniably hugely impressive, it has been rewarded with nothing, at least in terms of silverware. Bayern had been on course to make it into the final of the Champions League, Alphonso Davies sending them 3-2 ahead on aggregate but Real Madrid have a tendency to get something out of the biggest and most important games and a brace from Joselu late in the day broke the hearts of the visiting players and fans. Real are now set to face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the tournament and the Spanish side are big odds-on favourites to lift the trophy for an amazing 15th time at best odds of just 3/10.

A man in agony

As for Kane, he was taken off in the 85th minute with an apparent back problem and he seemed very much a man in agony after the final whistle.