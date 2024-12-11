Rangers entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on Thursday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can guarantee yourself the very best Rangers versus Tottenham Hotspur odds and free bets ahead of this midweek clash.

Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 12th December 2024

Both Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur remain in contention for a top eight finish in the group stages of this season’s Europa League and the result of their Thursday-evening meeting could be pivotal in determining their final group standing.

Rowdy reception

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou triumphed in six of his eleven Old Firm derbies whilst in charge of Celtic and in each of his two seasons with the Hoops, he beat Rangers in the race for the Scottish Premiership title. As such, he can expect a rowdy reception from the home crowd when he makes a return to Ibrox on Thursday evening. Postecoglou is a man under pressure, his side throwing away a two goal lead to lose 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against Chelsea last time out, this disappointing result coming hot on the heels of a 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth, a scoreline that flattered the North London outfit. Indeed, Spurs have returned just a single win from their last seven outings – a surprise 4-0 thrashing of defending Premier League champions Manchester City – and they now reside in the bottom half of the league table.

Tough nut to crack

Spurs have never before lost to Scottish opposition, however Rangers will be a tough nut to crack if their recent form in this competition is anything to go by. Indeed, across all fronts, the Light Blues have impressed in recent weeks with boss Philippe Clement responding to doubts regarding his future with the club by steering his side to four straight wins ahead of this midweek clash. Since thumping Nice 4-1 in the Europa League, Rangers have beaten St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Ross County in the Premiership by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0, while in European competition only Lyon have got the better of Clement’s men.

Toughest match of thee season

In the last six attempts, Rangers have failed to beat English opposition and despite Tottenham’s current issues, this should prove to be Rangers’ toughest match of the season thus far. Spurs got the better of the likes of Qarabag and Ferencvaros early in the tournament but a poor run of form and a rowdy Ibrox atmosphere will make this a far trickier assignment for the visitors.

