Rangers v Ross County Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Rangers Free Bets

Rangers will be eager to keep the pressure on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by taking all three points from their meeting with Ross County at Ibrox tonight, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our UK and Irish betting sites where you can benefit from a range of exclusive Rangers free bets and other great Scottish Premiership offers ahead of this clash.

Rangers v Ross County Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Wednesday 27th December 2023

Rangers will be going all-out to keep the pressure on Scottish Premiership leaders and defending champions Celtic by taking all three points in tonight’s meeting with Ross County at Ibrox Stadium.

As we head towards the new year, Scottish Premiership leaders sit five points clear of second-placed Rangers in the league table but the Light Blues have two games in hand, starting with tonight’s clash with third-bottom side Ross County. Philippe Clement’s men brushed aside Motherwell to the tune of 2-0 in their last outing, this being their 12th clean sheet in 18 Premiership outings and they have yet to be beaten since the arrival of Clement in the hot-seat. Having secured the first piece of 2023/24 silverware and a place in the last-sixteen of the Europa League, Rangers are enjoying some much-needed momentum in the lead-up to the Old Firm derby on 30th December.

Ross County have had plenty of time to prepare for this match, their home meeting with Hibernian having been cancelled due to the pitch being deemed unplayable. The Stags have amassed 17 points from their 17 league games this term and they head into this match having suffered back-to-back defeats against St Mirren and Dundee. The Highland outfit have managed just a single win on their travels this term and with the head-to-head record hugely in favour of their opponents tonight, we envisage the visitors being subjected to a hammering here.

This has the makings of a thoroughly one-sided affair and the home side will be looking to put in a ruthless performance ahead of the upcoming Old Firm derby. A straightforward win for the hosts should be the order of the day at Ibrox tonight and we’ll be siding with a win-to-nil on the betting front.

Back Rangers to win-to-nil at best odds of 3/4