Rangers v Real Betis Match Preview & Best Odds

Rangers get their European campaign underway on Thursday evening when they welcome Real Betis to Ibrox in what has the makings of a closely-fought encounter.

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 21st September 2023

Rangers made it through to the final of the 2021/22 Europa League where they lost on penalties to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and they will be aiming to go one better in the 2023/24 edition of Europe’s second tier club competition. The Gers failed to make it into the Champions League group stages after losing 7-3 on aggregate to PSV Eindhoven in the final qualification round and on the domestic front they have been far from convincing thus far.

Michael Beale’s men currently sit in fourth position in the Scottish Premiership table with three wins and two defeats from their opening five games. Their most disappointing defeat was a 1-0 loss to arch-rivals Celtic and while they bounced back with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone in their last outing, they will be facing a much tougher assignment on Thursday evening against a Real Betis side which finished sixth in La Liga last term.

Betis have had a mixed start to their domestic campaign with seven points collected from their opening five outings but they made it into the last sixteen of last season’s Europa League, finally coming unstuck against Manchester United against whom they lost 5-1 on aggregate. Real have proven their ability to make it past the group stages of this competition but following on from their 5-0 thrashing by Barcelona, they will need to show some improvement should they wish to take anything from their trip to Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers have been far from convincing this term but Real Betis will still be reeling from their thumping by the Catalans and with defeats in each of their last two away games, we envisage them being forced to share the spoils in what should prove to be a closely-fought and evenly-matched affair.

