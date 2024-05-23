Raith Rovers v Ross County Match Preview & Best Odds

Looking to secure for themselves a place in the Scottish top-flight for the first time in 27 years, Fife side Raith Rovers entertain Ross County for the first leg of the play-off final this evening.

Thoroughly deserving of their place

The oft-quoted statement, “they’ll be dancing in the streets of Raith tonight” will be close to the truth should the Kirkcaldy side get off to a positive start in their play-off final first leg at Stark’s Park this evening. Rovers were held to an aggregate 3-3 draw by Partick Thistle in the semis and the resultant penalty shoot-out went the way of the Fife outfit. Ian Murray’s men are thoroughly deserving of their place in the play-off final and the chance to haul themselves into the Scottish top-flight for the first time this century, Raith having finished in second position in the Championship table at the end of the regular campaign.

A source of confidence

With St Johnstone beating Motherwell at Fir Park in their last outing, the Perth side leapfrogged Ross County and condemned the Highland outfit to the dreaded play-offs. Heading into these two hugely important games, County keeper Ross Laidlaw has made it clear that his side can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves and the Staggies will look to last season’s successful battle against the drop as a source of confidence ahead of their trip to Fife tonight.

Gruelling trip

Raith will be going all-out to make home advantage count tonight, especially ahead of a potentially gruelling trip up to the Highlands for the second leg on Sunday. Ross County find themselves in an unenviable position and it’s fair to say that they have sleepwalked to where they are, the fans in for a very rude awakening of they believe that their team will brush aside their opponents with ease at Stark’s Park.

