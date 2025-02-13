QPR entertain Derby County in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, where you can benefit from the very best Queens Park Rangers versus Derby County odds and Championship free bet offers.

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County Odds and Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 14th February 2025

Queens Park Rangers will be going all out to reignite their Championship play-off bid when they entertain struggling Derby County at Loftus Road on Friday evening.

Kept the faith

After 32 rounds of league fixtures, Queens Park Rangers sit in 13th position in the Championship standings but just six points separate them from the top six, therefore a play-off place isn’t outside the realms of possibility for the West London outfit. Rangers experienced a dreadful start to the campaign with just a single win in their opening 16 Championship outings, however the side kept their faith in boss Marti Cifuentes and this was rewarded in subsequent games. Indeed, a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in their 17th league outing of the season was the start of an excellent run of eight wins in twelve league outings, however the side’s last four matches have returned three defeats and they are in serious danger of returning to their early-season form.

Precarious

Derby County are in an altogether more precarious position, the East Midlands side sitting fourth from bottom in the Championship standings with wins in just two of their last seventeen games across competitions. With Paul Warne having been dismissed from his managerial position, interim boss Matthew Hamshaw has steered the side to two points from their last two games and as the club look to appoint a permanent successor to Warne, hopes are high that the side can build on recent improvements and secure a first win since Boxing Day.

Recent Form:

QPR: After a challenging start to the season, QPR experienced a resurgence, winning eight of 12 league games. However, they’ve recently faced setbacks, losing three of their last four matches. Currently, they are 10th in the table, four points adrift of the playoff spots.

Derby County: The Rams have struggled, enduring a 10-match winless streak across all competitions, with eight losses and two draws. They are 21st in the table, hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference. Interim manager Matthew Hamshaw has managed to secure two consecutive draws recently, offering a glimmer of hope.

Team News:

QPR: Defenders Jake Clarke-Salter (hip) and Lucas Andersen (calf), winger Karamoko Dembele, and forward Zan Celar (hamstring) are sidelined due to injuries. Paul Smyth is doubtful after sustaining an injury in the recent loss to Coventry City. Yang Min-Hyeok might be in line for his first start if Smyth is unavailable.

Derby County: The team will be without Corey Blackett-Taylor (hamstring), Curtis Nelson (knee), and Dajaune Brown (hamstring). Despite their injury woes, Hamshaw may opt to maintain a consistent lineup following their recent draws.

Match Prediction:

Given QPR’s strong home form – winning six of their last seven matches at Loftus Road – and Derby’s ongoing struggles, the hosts are favoured to clinch a victory here. This fixture presents QPR with an opportunity to reignite their playoff ambitions, while Derby will be desperate to halt their decline and steer clear of the relegation zone. We envisage a cagey encounter here with both sides desperate to avoid defeat although QPR have been solid on home soil of late and should have enough to steer them to success here.

Back QPR to win 1-0 at best odds of 11/2