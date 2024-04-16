Punters backing Willie Mullins to win Scottish Grand National

The Scottish Grand National gets underway on Saturday afternoon and here at Bellbet.com you can claim some exclusive offers on the big race by registering with any of our featured free bet bookmakers using the links provided.

Punters have been busy backing Irish handler Willie Mullins to inflict upon British trainers yet more misery in this weekend’s Scottish Grand National.

Strong team

Willie Mullins claimed victory in the Grand National on Saturday afternoon with I Am Maximus and he is sending a strong team to Ayr for the Scottish equivalent this coming weekend. Indeed, Mullins has six contenders at the latest declaration stage and one of these has been annihilated in the betting markets despite failing to complete the Aintree marathon last time out.

Parted company

Mr Incredible parted company with rider Brian Hayes at the Chair (15th fence) on Merseyside last weekend but previous to that he impressed on his first outing for 336 days when finishing second to Beauport in the Midlands National. Punters have been piling the cash on Mr Incredible to recover from this mishap in time for the Scottish National on 20th April with the price on him finishing first past the post shortening from 20/1 to just 8/1 over the past few days.

Top of the betting

Nevertheless, it is another Willie Mullins contender that currently heads the betting, Macdermott priced at just 6/1 for victory at Ayr, this runner having won by an easy 12 lengths in his last outing, a 3m chase at Fairyhouse over heavy ground. The six-year-old was ridden by Danny Mullins on that occasion (1st April 2024) and this far he has won two of his nine races.

Scottish Grand National 2024 Best Betting Odds

6/1 – Macdermott

8/1 – Anglers Crag

8/1 – Mr Incredible

11/1 – Git Maker

12/1 – Sail Away

12/1 – Stay Away Fay

16/1 – Beauport

16/1 – My Silver Lining

16/1 – Whacker Clan

20/1 – Autonomous Cloud

20/1 – Inis Oirr

20/1 – Mr Vango

20/1 – Spanish Harlem

20/1 – Twoshotsoftequila

20/1 – We’llhavewan

25/1 – Ballygrifincottage

25/1 – Iron Bridge

25/1 – Klarc Kent

25/1 – Surrey Quest

33/1 – Broken Halo

33/1 – Egbert

33/1 – Flash De Touzaine

33/1 – Ontheropes

33/1 – Tommy Beau

33/1 – Your Own Story

50/1 bar