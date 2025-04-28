Punchestown Day Two Preview: Galopin Des Champs Eyes Gold on Second Day

Galopin Set to Face Just Three Rivals in Punchestown Gold Cup

Day two of the Punchestown Festival promises fireworks despite a smaller-than-expected field, with Galopin Des Champs taking centre stage in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.30). Willie Mullins’ star attraction, who narrowly missed out on a third Cheltenham Gold Cup victory last month thanks to Inothewayurthinkin, faces just three opponents in Wednesday’s feature race.

The familiar challenge of Spillane’s Tower looms large. Jimmy Mangan’s charge, despite a rather underwhelming fifth-place finish in the King George at Christmas, had earlier announced himself with a mighty effort in the John Durkan at Punchestown back in November, relegating Galopin Des Champs to third that day behind the impressive Fact To File. If Spillane’s Tower can recapture that November sparkle, he could well be the party crasher Mullins’ camp is hoping to avoid.

Banbridge and Monty’s Star Also in the Frame

Joining the fray is Banbridge, last seen finishing a disappointing seventh in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a long way adrift of the major players. However, it’s worth remembering that this is a horse who bagged the King George crown over Christmas, and on his day he’s more than capable of ruffling a few feathers. Monty’s Star, who fared better with a fourth-place finish at Cheltenham, also lines up, giving Rachael Blackmore another big-race mount to savour.

Grand National hero Nick Rockett had initially held an entry but ultimately swerved the contest, leaving the field at a trim and tidy four runners – each representing different stables, a refreshing change from the typical Closutton invasion.

Ground Conditions Set Fair for Day Two Showpiece

Ahead of the action, ground conditions at Punchestown have been officially updated. After a dry and breezy Sunday, the going was changed to yielding from yielding to soft on Monday morning. Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan confirmed that watering would commence across all tracks, with the forecast predicting a warm and dry week – ideal for fast horses and nervous punters alike.

In what might lack in numbers, the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup more than makes up for in quality. And with Galopin Des Champs still chasing his elusive first win in the race, there’s a real sense that Wednesday’s spectacle could produce a moment to remember – or at least, a few heart-stopping finishes and a good story for the pub.