Punchestown Day One Preview – Titanic Clash on the Cards as Marine Nationale and Fact To File Lock Horns

Day One Set for a Spectacle at the Punchestown Festival

The Punchestown Festival roars into action on Tuesday with a colossal showdown lined up in the William Hill Champion Chase (6.00), as two of jump racing’s current darlings, Marine Nationale and Fact To File, prepare to battle it out for glory. Declarations for the opening day were confirmed on Sunday, setting the stage for what promises to be a pulsating contest.

Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale, fresh from an astonishing 18-length demolition job over Jonbon in last month’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham, will now take on Willie Mullins’ Fact To File, who dazzled punters and pundits alike with a devastating nine-length triumph in the Ryanair Chase.

Fact To File, having twice played second fiddle to Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown, found his feet beautifully when dropped back to two and a half miles. However, he now faces a different puzzle altogether, tackling the minimum two-mile trip for the very first time over fences – a move not without its risks. Perhaps a stiff gin and tonic will be needed for supporters if things get a bit squeaky late on.

Adding even more spice to the pot, Henry de Bromhead has entered Captain Guinness, the 2024 Champion Chase victor, with Rachael Blackmore poised to take the ride. Mullins, meanwhile, sends out El Fabiolo, whose last public appearance ended with a dramatic tumble in the Melling Chase at Aintree. Not to be overlooked, Senecia, victorious in the Webster Cup at Navan, will line up once again for Vincent Halley, keen to spoil a few more parties, while dual Grade 1 winner Solness completes a compact but top-class field of six.

Mullins’ Powerhouse Rolls on with a Strong Undercard

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s glittering card, Willie Mullins – crowned champion jumps trainer in Britain for a second time only on Saturday – will unleash a formidable team across the day’s three Grade 1 contests.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Kopek Des Bordes aims to keep his unbeaten streak alive in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15). The Closutton maestro also sends Salvator Mundi, who impressed at Aintree, alongside Irancy and Karbau, all lining up in what should be a cracking renewal.

In the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (4.50), Mullins has assembled a small army once again. Brown Advisory hero Lecky Watson renews battle with Ballyburn, with Paul Townend taking the reins on the latter. Champ Kiely and Impaire Et Passe, both Grade 1 scorers in their own right, are also declared, while Tony Bloom’s Ile Atlantique adds further depth to the Mullins juggernaut.

It’s not entirely a Mullins benefit, however, with Danny Gilligan entrusted with Stellar Story for Gordon Elliott, fresh from his 2024 Albert Bartlett triumph, while Henry de Bromhead relies on Slade Steel and Gorgeous Tom to challenge the Mullins monopoly. Polly Gundry flies the flag for Britain with Don’t Rightly Know, partnered by the ever-capable Harry Cobden.

Punchestown Day One: Runners and Riders

KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15)

The field for the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle is stacked with talent, led by Kopek Des Bordes, who’ll be steered by Paul Townend as he bids to continue his sparkling run. Patrick Mullins will partner Aintree hero Salvator Mundi, while Mark Walsh takes charge of Irancy. Karbau will have Danny Mullins aboard, with Sam Ewing riding Whinney Hill, and Keith Donoghue tasked with guiding Fleetfoot into the fray.

The leading bookmakers fancy Kopek Des Bordes strongly, pricing him at 2-5, with Salvator Mundi seen as his nearest challenger at 3-1. Irancy lurks at 7-1, while the odds drift out to 16-1 for Karbau, and Whinney Hill and Fleetfoot are out in triple-figure territory if you’re feeling particularly adventurous.

Dooley Insurance Champion Novice Chase (4.50)

The Dooley Insurance Champion Novice Chase promises fireworks too, with Ballyburn handed the vote of confidence from Paul Townend. Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride on Lecky Watson, his Brown Advisory-winning partner, while JJ Slevin partners the talented Impaire Et Passe. Danny Mullins teams up with Champ Kiely, and Patrick Mullins will hope to spark magic on Ile Atlantique. Rachael Blackmore partners Slade Steel, Darragh O’Keeffe takes charge of Gorgeous Tom, and Danny Gilligan rides Stellar Story.

The bookies offer Ballyburn at 5-4, with Lecky Watson nipping at his heels at 9-4. Impaire Et Passe sits at 5-1, with bigger prices for the remainder if you’re on the hunt for a proper boilover.

William Hill Champion Chase (6.00)

The day’s feature promises a true heavyweight dust-up. Sean Flanagan will try to engineer another masterclass aboard Marine Nationale, while Mark Walsh is the man tasked with guiding Fact To File. Paul Townend partners El Fabiolo, and Rachael Blackmore is back aboard Captain Guinness. Philip Enright gets the leg up on Senecia, while JJ Slevin completes the line-up aboard Solness.

The leading betting operators make Fact To File a narrow 10-11 favourite ahead of Marine Nationale at 7-4. El Fabiolo is priced at 8-1, with Solness offered at 11-1, Captain Guinness available at 18-1, and Senecia a lively 50-1 outsider for anyone dreaming of a lottery win.