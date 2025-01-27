Liverpool face PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest PSV versus Liverpool odds and Champions League free bet offers, which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

PSV v Liverpool Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 29th January 2025

Having thrashed Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, Liverpool will turn their attention to their final league stage outing in the Champions League where they face PSV on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool will face PSV Eindhoven in the final match of the UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM GMT.

Current Standings and Stakes

Liverpool have been utterly dominant in the league phase of the 2024/25 Champions League, securing top position with a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches and accumulating 21 points along the way. This performance has already guaranteed them a spot in the Round of 16.

PSV Eindhoven, managed by Peter Bosz, have garnered 11 points from their campaign. Their recent 3-2 victory over Crvena Zvezda has bolstered their position, but the outcome of this match could be pivotal for their progression in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Liverpool have had the upper hand in this fixture. The two teams have met six times between 2006 and 2008, with Liverpool winning five of those encounters and one match ending in a draw. PSV have managed to score only two goals across these meetings, while Liverpool have netted 12.

Team News

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota, who is sidelined due to a muscle injury, and Joe Gomez, who is recovering from a hamstring issue. Curtis Jones is a major doubt after sustaining a knock in the recent win over Lille.

PSV’s lineup details are currently limited, but they will be aiming to field their strongest team to challenge the group leaders.

Match Prediction

Given Liverpool’s impeccable form in the Champions League and their historical success against PSV, we envisage them edging their way to another victory here. Nevertheless, PSV’s recent performances, especially their resilience in the win against Crvena Zvezda, suggest they could pose a significant challenge. A high-scoring game is anticipated, with both teams likely to find the back of the net.

This match promises to be an exciting conclusion to the league phase, with both teams eager to finish on a high note.

