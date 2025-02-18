PSV Eindhoven entertain Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of Champions League free bets, as well as the latest PSV Eindhoven versus Juventus odds and offers.

PSV Eindhoven v Juventus Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 19th February 2025

Just one goal separates PSV Eindhoven and Juventus as they head into the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie on Wednesday evening and we envisage another evenly-fought affair this time around.

Mountain to climb

PSV have a mountain to climb in order to make it through to the last sixteen of the Champions League but in fairness it’s really only just a small hillock. Having lost 2-1 in Turin last week, PSV are more than capable of turning this tie on its head on home soil in this midweek clash although recent history isn’t on their side. The Dutch outfit haven’t triumphed in any knockout tie in the Champions League since 2007 although they have won each of their last twelve in European competition on home soil, including wins in their last three.

Treble

Having beaten PSV in the group stages of this season’s Champions League and the first leg of this knockout tie, Juventus are on the verge of doing a treble over their opponents on Wednesday evening. In domestic competition, Juve’s only defeat whilst on Serie A duty came against Napoli although they have been forced to share the spoils thirteen times.

Team News:

PSV Eindhoven: Defensive concerns persist for PSV, with Adamo Nagalo and Olivier Boscagli likely sidelined due to injuries. Ryan Flamingo is expected to return to the lineup after serving a suspension. Midfielders Malik Tillman, Richard Ledezma, and forward Ricardo Pepi remain unavailable due to injuries.

Juventus: The Bianconeri will be without defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are long-term absentees. Forward Arkadiusz Milik is also out with a calf injury. Recent loan signing Randal Kolo Muani has been in excellent form, scoring five goals in three appearances since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to lead the attack.

Head-to-Head:

This will be the fourth meeting between PSV Eindhoven and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus have won all three previous encounters, including a 3-1 victory during the league phase in September 2024 and a 2-1 win in the first leg of this knockout tie.

Betting Odds

Match Result:

PSV Eindhoven: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Juventus: 11/8

Correct Score:

PSV Eindhoven 1-0: 10/1

Draw 1-1: 11/2

Juventus 2-1: 15/2

First Goalscorer:

Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus): 6/1

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus): 5/1

Luuk de Jong (PSV): 9/2

Anytime Goalscorer:

Randal Kolo Muani: 15/8

Dusan Vlahovic: 13/8

Luuk de Jong: 12/5

Win to Nil:

PSV Eindhoven: 6/1

Juventus: 9/4

Both Teams to Score:

Yes: 4/5

No: 19/20

Note: Odds are subject to change and may vary between bookmakers.

Goalmouth action

All things considered, we envisage this being a very evenly-fought encounter. There should be no lack of goalmouth action as both sides look to boost their chances of making it into the last sixteen of the competition but while PSV’s unbeaten home run should remain intact this week, we expect to see Juventus celebrating at the final whistle as they too avoid defeat and edge themselves into the latter stages of this season’s Champions League.

