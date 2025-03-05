PSG entertain Liverpool in the Champions League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you may benefit from a wide range of Champions League free bets and the very latest PSG versus Liverpool odds and offers.

PSG v Liverpool Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 5th March 2025

Liverpool were dominant in the league phase of this season’s Champions League but they face an extremely tough assignment tonight when they face PSG in the French capital.

New generation

PSG’s golden era of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe was something of a failure with regard to the search for European silverware and with the club hierarchy having moved away from luring superstars to the Ligue 1 side, the focus is now on nurturing a new generation of potential superstars. The new-look PSG were at risk of being dumped out of the Champions League but a three-match winning run saw them secure a place in the play-offs where they subsequently demolished Brest to the tune of 10-0 on aggregate. Luis Enrique’s men will be up against a massive step-up in quality this evening but with wins in each of their last ten outings across competitions, tonight’s hosts will be confident of success.

Light work

Liverpool made light work of most of their opponents in the league stage of this competition, their sole defeat coming in the form of a dead-rubber clash with PSV Eindhoven. The Reds comfortably finished in pole position in the league standings and in domestic competition they sit 13 points clear at the top of the division. Arne Slot’s side head into this clash having lost each of their last three Champions League knockout games, however each of these defeats came against Real Madrid and they remain the only side yet to taste defeat on their travels in the Premier League.

Spoils shared

It’s fair to say that Liverpool won’t have things their own way here but having enjoyed a weekend off, they have been well-rested and look to good for a share of the spoils in what has the makings of being a very evenly-contested encounter.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 13/2 with BetVictor Bookmakers

PSG v Liverpool Best Betting Odds

Match Winner:

PSG Win : 31/20 ​

: ​ Draw : 34/13 ​

: ​ Liverpool Win: 15/8 ​

Both Teams to Score:

Yes : 1/2 ​

: ​ No: 7/4 ​

Win to Nil:

PSG : 4/1 ​

: ​ Liverpool: 9/2 ​

Correct Score:

PSG 1-0 : 10/1 ​

: ​ PSG 2-1 : 17/2 ​

: ​ Draw 1-1 : 15/2 ​

: ​ Liverpool 1-0 : 10/1 ​

: ​ Liverpool 2-1: 17/2 ​

Handicaps:

PSG -1 : 4/1 ​

: ​ Liverpool -1: 9/2 ​

Cards Over/Under:

Over 3.5 Cards : 4/5 ​

: ​ Under 3.5 Cards: 10/11 ​

Corners Over/Under: