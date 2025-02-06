Championship side Preston North End entertain League One promotion-hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today and ensuring that you receive the best Preston North End versus Wycombe Wanderers FA Cup odds and offers.

Preston North End v Wycombe Wanderers FA Cup Odds and Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

Having brushed aside Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup, Wycombe Wanderers will try their luck against Championship opposition in the form of Preston North End as they look to further progress in the tournament.

Fancy their chances

Taking to the pitch for the very first time under new head coach Mike Dodds, League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to get the better of Championship outfit Preston North End in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Chairboys earned their place at this stage of the competition courtesy of a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the last round, Brandon Hanlan and Sonny Bradley finding the back of the net on that occasion. Not since their semi-final appearance in 2000/01 have Wanderers made it past the fourth round of the FA Cup but they may well fancy their chances here.

Favourites

Preston North End have won the FA Cup on two occasions, most recently in 1938, while they have failed to make it into the fifth round since they lost to Manchester United at that stage in 2014/15. The Lilywhites booked their place in the fourth round thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over League One side Charlton Athletic and they head into this match as favourites.

Bounce back

Preston North End currently sit in 15th place in the Championship. Their recent form includes a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round, followed by a 2-1 league win against Middlesbrough. However, Paul Heckingbottom’s troops suffered a 2-1 defeat to local rivals Blackburn Rovers at the end of January and they will look to bounce back here

Pushing for promotion

Under new head coach Mike Dodds, Wanderers will be aiming for a strong cup run, the side having secured a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the third round with goals from Brandon Hanlan and Sonny Bradley. In League One, they are pushing for promotion and are currently placed second, four points separating them from leaders Birmingham City. Wycombe have been active in the transfer market, signing experienced midfielder Adam Reach and goalkeeper Will Norris who could debut in this fixture.

Head-to-Head

The last FA Cup meeting between these teams was in January 2021 where Wycombe emerged victorious with a 4-1 win. However, Preston Enjoy a strong home record, the side having avoided defeat in their last nine matches at Deepdale across all competitions.

Hugely competitive

Given Preston’s solid home form and Wycombe’s recent managerial change, this match is poised to be hugely competitive. North End will look to leverage their Championship experience, while Wycombe will be going all-out to continue their impressive cup run. All things considered, we envisage the home side edging their way to a win in this one but the visitors will push them all the way and likely bag themselves a consolation goal.

Back Preston to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/4