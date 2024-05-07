Premier League Top Six Betting Odds

The 2023/24 Premier League is fast approaching its conclusion

Manchester City and Arsenal continue their fight to be crowned Premier League champions, while Liverpool are all but assured of third place at the end of the season. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are embroiled in a battle for the final Champions League berth while the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United are all fighting hard to ensure they are involved in European football next season.

Newcastle United – 4/9 for Top Six Finish

As far as a top six finish to the Premier League season is concerned, Newcastle United are very much in the driving seat. The Magpies sit in sixth position as thing stand with two points separating them from seventh-placed Chelsea and eighth-placed Manchester United, while their remaining games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Brentford won’t be causing the north-east side any sleepless nights.

Manchester United – 9/1 for Top Six Finish

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dealt what might prove to be a devastating blow by Crystal Palace on Sunday, the south London side putting Erik Ten Hag’s troops to the sword by a scoreline of 4-0. The Red Devils have been consistent only for their inconsistency this term and with just three games left to play, their destiny is very much out of their hands.

Chelsea – 5/2 for Top Six Finish

The battle for the top six is in the hands of three sides but the bookies certainly favour Newcastle United and Chelsea ahead of Manchester United. Chelsea have put together a solid set of results which has placed them very much on the frame for a top six finish and they are now second favourites in the market to claim sixth position when the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.