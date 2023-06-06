Premier League Top Four Betting Odds

Premier League Odds

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is a little over two months away and as such, now is the time to check out the very best Premier League odds and offers which you can find by registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners using the links on this page.

Update: 06.06.23

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United all occupied the top four positions at the end of the 2022/23 season with Liverpool condemned to the Europa League for next term. Will the Reds avenge this disappointment by challenging for a Champions league berth next season?

The battle for a top four position towards the end of 2022/23 was a fierce one but despite Liverpool enjoying some blistering form in the latter stages of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s men were unable to break into the top four. Instead, it will be left to Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United to fly the flag for England at the top table of the European game next season. The big question is, will this be the same situation in twelve months’ time?

Manchester City – 1/25

There seems little doubt that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be the main contender for the title next season and they are massive odds-on favourites to finish in the top four and once again claim a Champions league berth. Pep Guardiola is in charge of a formidable outfit and one which is still in with a chance of a double this season thanks to their looming appearances in the finals of the FA Cup and Champions league.

Liverpool – 5/6

It was disappointment for Liverpool in 2022/23, the Reds’ form in the earlier stages of the campaign letting them down badly. far from challenging for a Champions league berth, at one point they seemed destined to miss out on European competition completely. A late surge sent them to within four points of a top four finish and they can look forward to their participation in the Europa League, a reasonable reward for a campaign which looked set to return absolutely nothing.

The big question is, will Liverpool make it into the top four at the end of 2023/24. Going by their form in the latter stages of 2022/23, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that they can and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to get his men quick off the starting blocks next term.

Arsenal – 5/6

After looking like genuine title contenders for the vast majority of the season, a downturn in form cost Arsenal dearly and they ultimately finished second to Manchester City, five points separating the two sides at the end of play. The Gunners will once again be one of the main contenders for a top four finish in 2023/24 and we wouldn’t be surprised were they to once again give Man City a run for their money in the race for the Premier League title.

Manchester United – 5/6

Manchester United never looked like genuine title challengers in 2022/23 but they did enough to secure for themselves a top three finish and earn a place in next season’s Champions League. The Premier League title will once again be beyond them but they are odds-on to finish in the top four at the close of next season.

Newcastle United – 5/4

Newcastle United’s rise to the upper reaches of the Premier League are a direct result of heavy investment by the club’s relatively new owners and the reward for this investment has been a top four finish. The Magpies will be relishing the prospect of mixing it with the big boys of the European game but they are fifth in the betting to repeat this feat at the close of the 2023/24 campaign.

Update: 24.05.23

Liverpool’s dreams of breaking into the top four between now and the end of the season look almost dead in the water while Newcastle United are now assured of Champions League football next season.

Liverpool left it late in the day to rescue a point in their 1-1 draw at home to European hopefuls Aston Villa last time out, however their hopes of claiming a top-four finish to the season are diminishing fast.

With the Magpies now assured of a top four finish, who will join them in the Champions League next term?

Manchester United – 1/100

Manchester United are in an extremely strong position for a top four finish to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils still have two games left to play and should they manage a single point from either of these, then they will be enjoying Champions League football next term, while ensuring that arch-rivals Liverpool will be in Europe’s second tier competition.

United are up against Chelsea at Old Trafford in their penultimate league game on Thursday evening and they will be going head-to-head with the Blues’ West London rivals Fulham in the closing game of the campaign.

Liverpool – 33/1

Liverpool can count themselves lucky to still be in with a shout of Champions league football next season, Roberto Firmino scoring an equaliser against Aston Villa in the 89th minute at Anfield last weekend to secure a vital point. In reality, the Reds are almost certain to be in the Europa League next term and matters are effectively out of their hands.

If Manchester United pick up as much as a point from their closing two outings, then it’s game over for Jurgen Klopp’s men as far as their top-four ambitions are concerned. Even if Erik ten hag’s side lose each of their closing two matches, Liverpool will still need to avoid dropping points against Southampton this weekend.

18.05.23

Liverpool are attempting to break into the top four in the Premier League, however as the end of the season fast approaches, what do Jurgen Klopp’s men need to do?

The end of the season is drawing ever closer and with the last two top four places still very much up for grabs, four sides remain in with a chance of securing Champions League football on account of their final Premier League placings.

Indeed, Manchester United lost to Sevilla in the Europa League and as such they cannot now qualify for the Champions league through that route, therefore only four English sides will be in Europe’s top tier competition in 2023/24. The big question is, who will they be?

What does each side need to do in order to finish in the top four this season and what are the best betting odds on them doing so??

Manchester United – 1/6

The scenario for Manchester United is very simple, triumph in two of their last three league games and they will be plying their trade in next season’s Champions league campaign, as opposed to the Europa League which they participated in this term. Only Newcastle United can match the Red Devils’ maximum possible points tally of 75, however as long as they finish with over 71 points, which they will achieve with two wins, then they will be dining at the top table of the European game in 2023/24.

If Manchester United finish the season with exactly 71 points, then this could be an issue. A win and two draws from their closing three games would leave them with this points total, while Liverpool – with a far higher goal difference – would also hit this total with wins in each of their closing two league games. The Red Devils travel to Bournemouth prior to two home meetings with West London duo Chelsea and Fulham, therefore one must surely fancy their chances of a top four finish.

Newcastle United – 2/7

As with the Red Devils, Newcastle United also have a simple scenario in the race for a top four finish. The Magpies have three games left to play (including tonight’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park) and they will make it into the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years if they win two of these three outings, regardless of their final goal difference. As things stand, Eddie Howe’s men sit level on points with Manchester United but they enjoy a far superior goal difference (32 against 10) to the Red Devils.

Leicester City and Chelsea await Newcastle in their closing two matches and wins against Brighton tonight and the Foxes on Monday would be enough to secure top level European football next term. The Magpies can finish the season with a potential 75 points, more than Liverpool can achieve.

Liverpool – 8/5

A top-four finish is very much out of Liverpool’s hands and they will be required to win each of their final two matches and hope that the two sides immediately above them fail to win two of their closing three outings. As such they are regarded as 8/5 outsiders in the battle to achieve a top four finish. The maximum number of points that Liverpool can manage is 71 and while they have been enjoying some excellent form in recent weeks, the pressure will very much be on the Reds.

Brighton & Hove Albion – 40/1

Brighton have enjoyed an excellent season by their own standards, having made it into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and sitting in their highest ever league position. The Seagulls will doubtless be more than happy with an appearance in next season’s Europa League but they will be harbouring hopes of managing an unlikely – but not impossible – charge into the Champions league berths.

The Seagulls have four games remaining – against Newcastle United, Southampton, Manchester City and Aston Villa – and the maximum number of points they can achieve is 70. All three of the sides above them in the division will go above this total with two wins and Brighton would need some pretty unlikely results in order to sneak into the top four. They may well come close however and this in itself is a real indication of just how far the south-coast side have come in recent years.