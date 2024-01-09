Luton Town odds-on to drop back down to the Championship next season

Premier League relegation Odds

Having won the 2022/23 Championship play-off, Luton Town are odds-on to drop straight back down and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Premier League relegation odds ahead of the new campaign which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided on this page.

Update: 09.01.24

Luton Town have taken a while to get going this season but while they have been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, they still sit in the Premier League relegation zone as we head into the second half of the season.

This season has already been a hard slog for the 2022/23 Championship play-off final winners Luton Town but there are indications that the Hatters may have turned a corner. Indeed, having won just two of their opening sixteen league outings, Rob Edwards’ men have taken maximum points from two of their last three and lost by just single-goal margins against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea since early December.

This may, or may not represent a turnaround in fortunes but the evidence suggests that the Hatters may have managed to find their feet in their first ever Premier League campaign. Indeed, Luton are no longer favourites for relegation back to the Championship – that particular accolade belonging to bottom side Sheffield United – but they are still odds-on for the drop at a best price of 3/10.

The Hatters currently sit one point away from safety with 17th-placed Everton sitting just a single position above Edwards’ side, having played one game more. Burnley are four points adrift of Luton Town and the Lancashire outfit are second favourites to make a swift return to the Championship at a best price of 1/4.

Premier League Relegation Best Odds

1/25 – Sheffield United

1/4 – Burnley

3/10 – Luton Town

4/1 – Nottingham Forest

5/1 – Everton

8/1 – Brentford

12/1 – Crystal Palace

28/1 – Fulham

10.10.23

At the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Luton Town made it through the play-offs and into the Premier League for the first time in their history, however will they last more than a single season in the top-flight?

Luton Town were never really in any doubt as to the task awaiting them in their first ever Premier League campaign and they have been struggling to find their feet in the top-flight in 2023/24. The Hatters managed their first win of the season when beating fellow strugglers Everton to the tune of 2-1 at Goodison Park late last month but they remain dangerously close to the relegation zone, goal-difference alone separating them from 18th-placed Burnley after eight rounds of fixtures.

Rob Edwards is the man tasked with keeping Luton Town in the Premier League for more than a single campaign but he clearly has a tough battle on his hands. The Hatters have lost all-but-two of their eight league games this term and they were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League One outfit Exeter City last month. They lost 2-1 to fellow strugglers Burnley at the start of October and they head into the international break on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

At least Luton Town have a league win on the books, something that cannot be said of bottom side Sheffield United who have collected just a single point from their eight Premier League outings thus far, this coming courtesy of a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Everton. The Blades suffered a thorough thrashing by Newcastle United last month, eight different Magpies players finding the back of the net at Bramall Lane with the home side finding to add to the scoreline.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and the South Yorkshire outfit are joint-favourites alongside Luton Town to drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking at a best price of 2/9.

Premier League Relegation Best Odds

2/9 – Luton Town

2/9 – Sheffield United

7/4 – AFC Bournemouth

11/5 – Burnley

15/4 – Everton

11/2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

7/1 – Nottingham Forest

15/2 – Fulham

12/1 – Brentford

20/1 – Crystal Palace

Update: 31.05.23

Hollywood script

Luton Town dropped out of the old first division at the end of the 1991/92 campaign and since then they have almost gone bankrupt, suffered a deduction of points and dropped right down into the non-league game. Indeed for most of its history, this small-town club has plied its trade in the lower reaches of the Football League, however they appear to have written for themselves a script of Hollywood proportions.

Hatters resurgence

The Hatters’ resurgence started a decade ago when then-manager John Still hauled them back into the Football League after they had spent time on the non-league circuit. Nathan Jones then took the club through league 2, League 1 and into the Championship. Luton lost to Huddersfield Town in the 2021/22 Championship play-offs but under manager Rob Edwards they secured their passage to the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City in the play-off final last weekend.

First premier League campaign

Former Watford boss Edwards will aim to keep his men in the top-flight for more than a single season, however the Hatters are priced at odds-on to drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking. This is no huge surprise given that they have never before plied their trade in the Premier League having dropped out of the top-flight just a few months before it was created.

Favourites for the drop

Most leading UK bookmakers go 2/5 on the Hatters being relegated at the end of 2023/24 while newly-promoted Sheffield United and Burnley complete the top three in the betting at odds of 10/11 and 9/4 respectively.

Premier League 2023/24 relegation best odds

2/5 – Luton Town

10/11 – Sheffield United

9/4 – Burnley

5/2 – Bournemouth

11/4 – Nottingham Forest