Premier League Relegation Odds 2024/25: Man City just 16/1

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

With the 2024/25 Premier League campaign now at an end, thoughts are now turning to the fast-approaching 2024/25 season and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with some excellent Premier League relegation odds and free bets ahead of the new campaign.

Premier League Relegation Odds 2024/25 Man City just 16/1 for the drop

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is now over with Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United all dropping down to the Championship. The question is, who will drop down at the end of the 2024/25 campaign?

The Premier League waved goodbye to Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United at the end of what was a very competitive 2023/24 season, while they welcomed Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City from the second tier. There’s every chance that at least one of the newly promoted sides will make a swift return to the Championship but will they go down alongside champions Manchester City?

Leicester City – 1/2 for Relegation

Leicester City clinched the Championship title at the end of 2023/24 but their lead over second-placed Ipswich Town after 46 rounds of fixtures was a mere one point. The Foxes will take a while to get going back in the top-flight and the bookmakers make them favourites for the drop at the end of 2024/25 at odds of just 1/2. The East Midlands side spent just a single season in the second tier after dropping out of the top-flight at the end of 2022/23, however they were the dominant team in the Championship for the vast majority of the campaign.

Ipswich Town – 9/10 for Relegation

Ipswich Town pushed Leicester City all the way in the battle for the Championship title but in the end they had to settle for second place. This was no huge disappointment given that just twelve months previously they had won promotion from the third tier of English football. Will the Tractor Boys keep their place in the top-flight at the end of next season or will they swiftly return to the Championship? It will certainly be a struggle for the East Anglians and they are 9/10 to suffer relegation at the end of 2024/25.

Southampton – 6/4 for Relegation

Having finished in fourth position at the end of the regular 2023/24 Championship campaign, Southampton made it through to the play-off finals where they edged past Leeds United to the tune of 1-0, thus ensuring that they would return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The south-coast club dropped out of the top-flight at the end of 2022/23 after finishing at the foot of the table with a mere 25 points and the bookmakers make them third favourites to suffer the same fate at the end of 2024/25 at a best price of 6/4.

Everton – 7/4 for Relegation

Everton will be playing in their brand new stadium next season but there’s every chance that they will be in line for another season of struggle. The Toffees have had to contend with points deductions but they remain in the Premier League, however will they be able to retain their top-flight status at the end of 2024/25? The bookies go 7/4 that they won’t.

Nottingham Forest – 9/4 for Relegation

Nottingham Forest found themselves flirting with the relegation zone several times last term but in the end they finished six points clear of the bottom three at the end of their second season back in the Premier League. The Tricky Trees will be aiming to extend their stay in the top-flight to three seasons at the end of 2024/25 but the bookies go 9/4 that they succumb to the drop.

Manchester City – 16/1 for Relegation

One of the most startling additions at the top end of the Premier League Relegation market are champions Manchester City who are just 16/1 for the drop at the end of 2024/25 (in contrast, Arsenal are a 2500/1 shot). It seems unfathomable that Pep Guardiola’s men will follow up six titles in seven seasons by dropping down to the Championship, however their ongoing battle with the Premier League and the 115 charges placed against them means that there is every possibility that they will be deducted points.

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton were given points deductions for breaking financial fair-play rules, therefore the punishment could be huge if Man City are found guilty of even a small percentage of the charges against them. There’s a pretty large chance that City could be in line for some tough punishments somewhere down the line and as such, it’s no shock to see the odds on them being relegated shorten considerably. Nevertheless, there are still ten clubs priced lower in the market.

Premier League Relegation 2024/25 Best Odds

1/2 – Leicester City

9/10 – Ipswich Town

6/4 – Southampton

7/4 – Everton

9/4 – Nottingham Forest

4/1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

5/1 – Brentford

6/1 – Fulham

8/1 – Bournemouth

10/1 – Crystal Palace

16/1 – Manchester City

20/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

20/1 – West Ham United

50/1 – Chelsea

125/1 – Aston Villa

150/1 – Newcastle United

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

250/1 – Manchester United

2000/1 – Liverpool

2500/1 – Arsenal