The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is now underway, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can be sure of the very latest Premier League odds, free bets and other great offers.

Premier League Odds 2024/25: Man City Favourites for Title

Update: 19.08.24

Manchester City won the 2023/24 Premier League title by two points and they have launched the new season in excellent fashion with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in their opening match.

Premier League 2024/25 Title Odds

(odds correct at time of writing)

Premier League Title Odds 7/5 Manchester City 15/8 Arsenal 7/1 Liverpool 28/1 Tottenham 28/1 Manchester United 40/1 Chelsea 40/1 Newcastle United 70/1 Aston Villa 250/1 Brighton 350/1 West Ham 500/1 Crystal Palace 750/1 Brentford 750/1 Bournemouth 1000/1 Wolverhampton 1500/1 Nottingham Forest 1500/1 Fulham 1500/1 Everton 2000/1 Ipswich Town 2000/1 Leicester City 2000/1 Southampton

Convincing start

Manchester City went into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as big favourites for the title and they got things underway with a convincing 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge yesterday, Erling Haaland opening the scoring in the 18th minute and Mateo Kovacic scoring City’s second just six minutes from time. This was a great start for the defending champions and it sets them on the path to their seventh title in eight seasons.

Odds shortened

Indeed, while we’re only one game into the new campaign, the bookmakers have shortened the odds on Pep Guardiola’s men claiming the Premier League crown at a best price of 7/5 (lowest odds 11/10), while 2023/24 runners-up Arsenal are next in the betting at best odds of 15/8.

Season opener

In the Premier League Winner market, Liverpool are out at 7/1 to claim only their second ever Premier League title while Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are tied level at a best price of 28/1, the latter having edged past Fulham to the tune of 1-0 in their season opener on Friday evening.

16.07.24

Manchester City claimed their sixth Premier League title in seven seasons at the close of 2023/24 and they are big favourites to repeat this success at the end of the new campaign at a best price of 13/10. Pep Guardiola’s men face a tough opener to the new season however with a trip to West London on the opening weekend.

Manchester City – 13/10 for Title

Manchester City are without a doubt the dominant side in English football right now with Pep Guardiola’s men taking six of the last seven Premier League titles, albeit with just two points separating them from second-placed Arsenal at the end of 2023/24. City get things started with a trip to Stamford Bridge in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season on Sunday, 18th August 2024 and this will certainly be a tough assignment for the defending champions.

Arsenal – 2/1 for Title

Having finished as runners-up last term, Arsenal will be eager to go one better next time around and they are 2/1 second favourites to lift the trophy at the end of 2024/25, Mikel Arteta’s men getting their campaign underway with a meeting with Wolverhampton wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 17th August.

Liverpool – 8/1 for Title

Third place in the final 2023/24 Premier League table went to Liverpool who experienced a dramatic downturn in fortunes in the latter stages of the season. Jurgen Klopp has left Anfield and is tipped for a move to the German national side and replacement Arne Slot has been tasked with steering the Reds to their second ever Premier League title, the Merseysiders getting their new season underway with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa – 66/1 for Title

Aston Villa completed the top four in the Premier League at the end of last season and the West Midlands side will be looking forward to taking their place at the top table of the European game in 2024/25. This will certainly test the side to the limits and they are way out at 66/1 to win the title next season and 7/2 to achieve another top four finish, the Villans travelling to West Ham United for their 2024/25 season opener.

Update: 21.05.24

Manchester City managed to hang onto pole position and claim the Premier League title for the sixth time in seven seasons at the end of 2023/24, however can Pep Guardiola take his side to yet another domestic title next term? The bookmakers certainly think so.

Manchester City – 13/10 for Title

Manchester City finished the 2023/24 Premier League campaign two points clear of second-placed Arsenal in what was a fiercely-fought title race. Pep Guardiola’s side have been the dominant force in English football for many years now and the bookmakers fancy their chances of claiming the Premier League title once again at the end of the 2024/25 campaign at a best price of 13/10 (lowest odds 4/5).

Arsenal – 11/4 for Title

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way in 2023/24 but despite winning each of their last six league games, the Gunners had to settle for runner-up position. Mikel Arteta’s men will aim to go one better at the end of next season and the bookmakers have them chalked in as second favourites for the 2024/25 Premier League title at a best price of 11/4 (lowest odds 2/1).

Liverpool – 8/1 for Title

Liverpool’s campaign was something of a disappointment, the only piece of silverware heading to Anfield in 2023/24 being the League Cup. Dropped points against Everton, West Ham United and Aston Villa in the latter stages of their league campaign proved to be costly and Jurgen Klopp will leave Merseyside at the end of what has been a thoroughly disappointing season. The bookies have the Reds chalked in as third favourites for the title next term at a best price of 8/1 but it’s fair to say they will take time to get going under new manager Arne Slot.

Update: 16.05.24

With just a single game left to play and a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, defending Premier League champions Manchester City are almost over the finishing line and are huge favourites for their sixth domestic title in seven seasons.

Edged ever closer

Manchester City edged ever closer to the finish line in the race for the 2023/24 Premier League title when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Tuesday evening. This ensured that Pep Guardiola’s troops held onto their two point lead over an Arsenal side which had themselves edged past Manchester United to the tune of 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester City’s to lose

This title race is now very much Manchester City’s to lose and it’s hard to envisage them slipping up when they do battle with West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in their closing league game on Sunday. Should Arsenal win their home meeting with Everton as expected, then Manchester City will need to claim more than just a single point given that their positive goal difference is one less than that of the Gunners. Victory for City would obviously mean game over for the North London side.

Big favourites

The bookmakers understandably make Man City big favourites for the domestic crown at a best price of 1/12 although some firms go as low as 1/25 that the trophy ends up at the Etihad Stadium again. In contract, Arsenal are way behind at 9/1 although it’s hard to imagine them pipping Guardiola’s men at the post.

Premier League Title Best Odds

1/12 – Manchester City

9/1 – Arsenal

Update: 07.05.24

Manchester City’s 5-1 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers kept them hot on the heels of league leaders Arsenal in the race for the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Final circuit

Arsenal still sit at the top of the Premier League table as the title race reaches the final circuit, however their lead is a slender one with just a single point separating them from second-placed Manchester City who enjoy a game-in-hand over the Gunners. Indeed, the title battle is now very much a two-horse race with Liverpool effectively out of contention following their surprise defeat to local rivals Everton last month and Pep Guardiola’s men are expected to once again take the trophy back to the Etihad Stadium for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Inferior goal difference

Nevertheless, Guardiola will be only too aware that any slip-ups at this stage could prove catastrophic given that their goal difference is inferior to that of Arsenal’s. City may have one game extra to play than the league leaders but they need to make it count, victory in the game-in-hand enough to propel them into pole position.

Odds-on favourites

The bookmakers make Pep Guardiola’s men big odds-on favourites to win the Premier League title at the end of the season with some bookies going as low as 1/3 on this eventuality (best price 2/5), while Arsenal are second in the betting at a best price of 9/4. Liverpool make up the top three in the market although Jurgen Klopp’s men are some way behind at a best price of 750/1 for only their second ever Premier League title.

Premier League Title Best Odds

2/5 – Manchester City

9/4 – Arsenal

750/1 – Liverpool

Update: 04.04.24

This season’s Premier League title race looks set to go right down to the wire with just a single point separating current leaders Arsenal from second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Manchester City, the Gunners having played one game more than their title rivals.

Pole position

Arsenal’s 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Luton Town on Wednesday evening was enough to send them above Liverpool and into pole position in the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s men sit just one point clear of both Liverpool and Manchester City in the battle to be crowned Premier League champions but while they got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s men in early February with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, the bookies favour the Reds claiming the title this season ahead of the Gunners and Citizens.

Winning ways

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a narrow 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing on Sunday and this keeps them very much in contention for the prize with one point separating them from Arsenal who have played one game more. Nevertheless, Klopp’s men sit level on points with third-placed Manchester City in the table, just two goals separating the two sides but City also having played one game more than the Reds.

Title favourites

Klopp’s side are priced at best odds of 11/8 to finish the season in pole position and take the Premier League trophy this season, while defending champions Manchester City are a 19/10 shot for the same. Current leaders Arsenal are third in the betting at 11/4 while fourth-placed Aston Villa are way out at a best price of 750/1.

Premier League Title Best Odds

11/8 – Liverpool

19/10 – Manchester City

11/4 – Arsenal

750/1 – Aston Villa

Update: 20.02.24

The 2023/24 Premier League title race was thrown wide open following Liverpool’s defeat by Arsenal earlier this month and while Jurgen Klopp’s men remain at the top of the table, rivals Manchester City are still deemed the side most likely to secure the trophy.

Manchester City could only manage a share of the spoils in their meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, the Blues opening the scoring late in the first half through Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola’s men levelling matters through Rodri in the 83rd minute. With Liverpool thrashing Brentford 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier in the day, City have now fallen four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side although they are still expected to lift the Premier League trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons, some bookies going 21/20 that this proves to be the case (lowest price 5/6). City also enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders and victory in this outing would send them to within one point of Klopp’s side.

Thus far, Liverpool have only suffered two league defeats this season and there’s every reason to believe that they will be one of the main contenders for the crown towards the end of the season. The bookmakers go a best price of 2/1 that they clinch the title at the close of 2023/24 although some firms go as low as 7/4 in this market.

Arsenal are still enjoying a lofty position at the upper end of the Premier League table and following their 5-0 demolition of struggling Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, the North Londoners sit in second position just two points behind Liverpool and are ready to punch on any slip-ups from the league leaders, the leading betting sites going a best price of 4/1 on the Gunners finishing the season in pole position.

Premier League Title Best Odds

21/20 – Manchester City

2/1 – Liverpool

4/1 – Arsenal

150/1 – Aston Villa

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

500/1 – Manchester United

Update: 13.02.24

It’s fair to say that the Premier League title race is wide open, defending champions Manchester City just two points behind current leaders Liverpool with Pep Guardiola’s men enjoying a game-in-hand as the business end of the campaign fast approaches.

Hunt for the title

Things are pretty tight at the upper end of the Premier League table, leaders Liverpool just two points ahead of Manchester City with the latter having the advantage of a game-in-hand. Arsenal also narrowed the gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp’s to two points when beating them 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium nine days ago and they too are very much in the hunt for the title.

Sixth title in seven seasons

As things stand, the leading UK bookmakers are firmly of the opinion that the 2023/24 Premier League trophy will be heading to the Etihad Stadium with most firms going 4/7 (best price 7/10) that Guardiola’s side win their sixth title in seven seasons. Liverpool are some way behind in the market at 11/4 while Arsenal are hot on their heels at odds of 5/1 (best price 6/1).

Comprehensive victories

Thus far, Liverpool have only lost twice whilst in Premier League action and they have enjoyed some convincing wins in the east few weeks, most notably their comprehensive victories over the likes of Newcastle United (4-2), Bournemouth (0-4) and Chelsea (4-1). Nevertheless, they must now rely on Manchester City to drop points between now and the end of the season – something which is by no means certain.

7/10 – Manchester City

11/4 – Liverpool

6/1 – Arsenal

50/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

300/1 – Aston Villa

1000/1 – Manchester United

06.02.24

Liverpool came away from the Emirates Stadium with nothing to show for their troubles at the weekend and while they remain at the summit of the Premier League table, there’s less reason for their fans to start believing that a second Premier League title is set to come their way.

Well and truly dashed

Liverpool fans were likely of the opinion that the Premier League title was theirs to lose. And they were right. Any belief that Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the fast-track to the 2023/24 crown were well and truly dashed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon when they lost 3-1 to title rivals Arsenal. This had no immediate effect on Liverpool’s position at the top of the Premier League table but with defending champions Manchester City beating Brentford less than 24 hours later, just two points now separates the Reds and the chasing pack.

Liverpool second in the betting

Indeed, Manchester City have a game-in-hand over Liverpool and victory in this match would send the defending champions into pole position. The leading UK betting sites are certainly in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men winning the title with most firms going 1/2 that the trophy once again ends up at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool are second in the betting at a best price of 13/5 while Arsenal complete the top three at best odds of 7/1.

Sizeable blow

This was only Liverpool’s second league defeat of the campaign but it was nevertheless a sizeable blow to their title ambitions for the season. With much of the season left to play, this is a title race which has been been blown wide open and Reds supporters will be feeling slightly more anxious ahead of their upcoming games against Burnley, Brentford, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, matches which are certainly winnable but which could provide Jurgen Klopp’s men with an upset ahead of next month’s meeting with Manchester City.

Premier League Title Best Odds

8/13 – Manchester City

13/5 – Liverpool

7/1 – Arsenal

70/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

100/1 – Aston Villa

500/1 – Manchester United