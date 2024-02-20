Premier League Odds 2023/24: Man City odds-on for Title

Update: 20.02.24

The 2023/24 Premier League title race was thrown wide open following Liverpool’s defeat by Arsenal earlier this month and while Jurgen Klopp’s men remain at the top of the table, rivals Manchester City are still deemed the side most likely to secure the trophy.

Manchester City could only manage a share of the spoils in their meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, the Blues opening the scoring late in the first half through Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola’s men levelling matters through Rodri in the 83rd minute. With Liverpool thrashing Brentford 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier in the day, City have now fallen four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side although they are still expected to lift the Premier League trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons, some bookies going 21/20 that this proves to be the case (lowest price 5/6). City also enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders and victory in this outing would send them to within one point of Klopp’s side.

Thus far, Liverpool have only suffered two league defeats this season and there’s every reason to believe that they will be one of the main contenders for the crown towards the end of the season. The bookmakers go a best price of 2/1 that they clinch the title at the close of 2023/24 although some firms go as low as 7/4 in this market.

Arsenal are still enjoying a lofty position at the upper end of the Premier League table and following their 5-0 demolition of struggling Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, the North Londoners sit in second position just two points behind Liverpool and are ready to punch on any slip-ups from the league leaders, the leading betting sites going a best price of 4/1 on the Gunners finishing the season in pole position.

Premier League Title Best Odds

21/20 – Manchester City

2/1 – Liverpool

4/1 – Arsenal

150/1 – Aston Villa

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

500/1 – Manchester United

Update: 13.02.24

It’s fair to say that the Premier League title race is wide open, defending champions Manchester City just two points behind current leaders Liverpool with Pep Guardiola’s men enjoying a game-in-hand as the business end of the campaign fast approaches.

Hunt for the title

Things are pretty tight at the upper end of the Premier League table, leaders Liverpool just two points ahead of Manchester City with the latter having the advantage of a game-in-hand. Arsenal also narrowed the gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp’s to two points when beating them 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium nine days ago and they too are very much in the hunt for the title.

Sixth title in seven seasons

As things stand, the leading UK bookmakers are firmly of the opinion that the 2023/24 Premier League trophy will be heading to the Etihad Stadium with most firms going 4/7 (best price 7/10) that Guardiola’s side win their sixth title in seven seasons. Liverpool are some way behind in the market at 11/4 while Arsenal are hot on their heels at odds of 5/1 (best price 6/1).

Comprehensive victories

Thus far, Liverpool have only lost twice whilst in Premier League action and they have enjoyed some convincing wins in the east few weeks, most notably their comprehensive victories over the likes of Newcastle United (4-2), Bournemouth (0-4) and Chelsea (4-1). Nevertheless, they must now rely on Manchester City to drop points between now and the end of the season – something which is by no means certain.

7/10 – Manchester City

11/4 – Liverpool

6/1 – Arsenal

50/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

300/1 – Aston Villa

1000/1 – Manchester United

06.02.24

Liverpool came away from the Emirates Stadium with nothing to show for their troubles at the weekend and while they remain at the summit of the Premier League table, there’s less reason for their fans to start believing that a second Premier League title is set to come their way.

Well and truly dashed

Liverpool fans were likely of the opinion that the Premier League title was theirs to lose. And they were right. Any belief that Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the fast-track to the 2023/24 crown were well and truly dashed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon when they lost 3-1 to title rivals Arsenal. This had no immediate effect on Liverpool’s position at the top of the Premier League table but with defending champions Manchester City beating Brentford less than 24 hours later, just two points now separates the Reds and the chasing pack.

Liverpool second in the betting

Indeed, Manchester City have a game-in-hand over Liverpool and victory in this match would send the defending champions into pole position. The leading UK betting sites are certainly in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men winning the title with most firms going 1/2 that the trophy once again ends up at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool are second in the betting at a best price of 13/5 while Arsenal complete the top three at best odds of 7/1.

Sizeable blow

This was only Liverpool’s second league defeat of the campaign but it was nevertheless a sizeable blow to their title ambitions for the season. With much of the season left to play, this is a title race which has been been blown wide open and Reds supporters will be feeling slightly more anxious ahead of their upcoming games against Burnley, Brentford, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, matches which are certainly winnable but which could provide Jurgen Klopp’s men with an upset ahead of next month’s meeting with Manchester City.

Premier League Title Best Odds

8/13 – Manchester City

13/5 – Liverpool

7/1 – Arsenal

70/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

100/1 – Aston Villa

500/1 – Manchester United