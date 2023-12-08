Premier League Match Previews & Best Odds: Saturday, 9th December 2023

09.12.23

The 16th round of 2023/24 Premier League fixtures are underway this weekend and we’re expecting some thrilling encounters on Saturday afternoon.

This season’s Premier League campaign has already thrown up a few surprises, none more so than Aston Villa who have stormed into a top three position thanks to an excellent start to the season. Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Luton Town saw them further cement their position at the top of the table while Liverpool and Manchester City remain very much in the hunt for the title.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool – 12.30pm

Crystal Palace are set for a tough afternoon when they lock horns with a Liverpool side which remain very much in the hunt for the Premier League title this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to get the better of a Nottingham Forest side which leaked five goals in their midweek Premier League meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Sheffield United v Brentford – 3pm

Sheffield United are floundering at the foot of the Premier League table and we don’t envisage them having an easy time of things when they entertain Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United v Bournemouth – 3pm

Manchester United have been hit and miss this season but they will be confident of success when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley – 3pm

Brighton & Hove Albion sit just two points away from the top six in the Premier League table and they will look to move closer to the European berths by taking maximum points from their meeting with Burnley.

Aston Villa v Arsenal Match Preview – 5.30pm

Aston Villa and Arsenal are both flying high in the Premier League table and we envisage them serving up a thrilling match when they lock horns in the West Midlands this weekend.

06.12.23

Premier League Match Previews & Best Odds: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Fulham v Nottingham Forest – 7:30pm

Fulham and Nottingham Forest sit just two points and one position apart in the Premier League table and the evidence suggests that this will be a closely-fought encounter at Craven Cottage.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth – 7:30pm

AFC Bournemouth have only managed three wins from their fourteen Premier League outings this season and they will be made to work hard by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.

Sheffield United v Liverpool – 7:30pm

Sheffield United sit at the foot of the Premier League table after being demolished 5-0 by Burnley last weekend and we don’t fancy the Blades’ chances when Liverpool come to town.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford – 7:30pm

Brighton & Hove Albion sit just four points outside the top six in the Premier League table and they can move even closer to the European berths with a win at home to Brentford this evening.

Aston Villa v Manchester City – 8:15pm

Aston Villa have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they can cause no end of problems for defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the West Midlands tonight.

Manchester United v Chelsea – 8:15pm

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been very hit-and-miss so far this season and it’s hard to have much conviction for either side on the outright market when they lock horns at Old Trafford in this midweek affair.

