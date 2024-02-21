Porto v Arsenal Match Preview & Best Odds

Arsenal enter the last sixteen knockout stage of the Champions League when they face Porto in Portugal tonight and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can pick up some mouthwatering Champions League free bet offers ahead of this midweek fixture.

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 21st February 2024

Arsenal finished the group stages of this season’s Champions League at the summit of Group B and they will be confident of success against a Porto side which sneaked into the last sixteen courtesy of their second-placed finish behind Barcelona in Group H.

Only Portuguese representatives

Porto are the only Portuguese side left in this season’s Champions League campaign with both Braga and Benfica dropping down into the Europa League after finishing third in their respective groups. Group H lived up to billing with Barcelona finishing in pole position and Porto taking the second qualification spot thanks to home and away wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp. Porto have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the competition since 1993/94 while they limped out of the 2022/23 competition at the last sixteen with a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Inter Milan. The Portuguese outfit have been solid on home soil in this competition with the Primeira Liga side banging in seven goals across their last two home outings, while their defence has been breached just five times in a ten-game unbeaten run in front of their home fans.

Thrilling form this year

Arsenal have been enjoying some thrilling form since the turn of the year, Mikel Arteta’s side following up their 6-0 win at West Ham United with a 5-0 demolition of Burnley at Turf Moor last time out. The Gunners have won their last five Premier League games by an aggregate scoreline of 21-2 and they secured top spot in their Champions League group with room to spare, conceding just four goals along the way.

Ruthless in attack

Porto have been enjoying some impressive defending on home soil but Arsenal have been ruthless in attack this year and this suggests that any rearguard nous will count for little here. Porto will likely serve up sterner opposition than the likes of Burnley and West Ham, however we have plenty of faith in Arteta’s men to return back to base with a healthy first-leg advantage.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/4