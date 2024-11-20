Pep Guardiola has apparently agreed to a contract extension with current employers Manchester City and as such, why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy a wide range of Manchester City free bets and bookmaker promotions.

Pep Guardiola might be in charge of Championship side in 2025/26

Despite legal troubles at Manchester City, boss pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with the club for another twelve months, however will his men be facing up to the likes of Stoke City and Oxford United in 2025/26?

Contract extension

Pep Guardiola’s contract as Manchester City was due to come to an end at the end of the current season, however the 53-year-old has reportedly agreed to an extension of this contract which would see him remain at the Etihad Stadium until June 2026. This ends the speculation surrounding his future which had even included a possible appointment as England boss.

Downturn in fortunes

Nevertheless, the defending Premier League champions have experienced a downturn in fortunes with four successive defeats in the lead-up to the international break, while the club are attempting to brush aside no less than 115 Premier League charges which involve alleged breaches of financial rules. If these are proven, then the sanctions imposed could be as severe as demotion from the top-flight.

Break clauses

Now that Guardiola has reportedly agreed to stay at the club for a further twelve months, what are the chances that the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss could be facing up to the likes of Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle or Hull City? It is understood that this new contract extension doesn’t include any break clauses for relation or demotion from the top-flight due to sanctions imposed for financial wrongdoings, some bookies going as low as 6/1 that City drop into the second tier for the first time in 23 years.

Lower divisions

Some other betting sites go 12/1 in the same market which makes the club more likely than than twelve other Premier League sides including Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Brentford for the drop. Guardiola has stated that he would remain loyal to his current employers, even if the club were demoted due to any sanctions imposed and he has made it clear that he would be willing to stay in the dugout even if the club were sent down to the lower divisions.

If this proves to be the case, then one of the world’s best managers may well be in charge of a second tier side in 2025/26.