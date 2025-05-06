Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal Odds & Match Preview

Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg: PSG v Arsenal — Gunners Face a French Firing Squad

May 7, 2025 | 8pm UK | Parc des Princes

Nineteen years ago, Arsenal’s Champions League dreams came to a crashing halt in the French capital. Now, almost two decades later, the footballing gods seem to have a sense of humour. On Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes, the Gunners return to Paris hoping to avoid another chapter of continental calamity. Their task? Overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against tournament favourites Paris Saint-Germain. Simple. Or perhaps not.

Déjà vu in North London

The first leg at the Emirates was billed as Arsenal’s chance to make a statement. The only statement they made, however, was an all-too-familiar one: dominating pre-match headlines before underwhelming once the whistle blew.

Luis Enrique’s Ligue 1 giants paid little heed to the rousing fan displays and stirring motivational videos in North London. Within four minutes, the ever-dazzling Ousmane Dembele delivered a clinical finish to put PSG in front—matching Kylian Mbappe’s record for Champions League goal involvements by a PSG player in a single season. You could almost hear the collective sigh from the Emirates faithful.

Arsenal huffed, puffed and had a Mikel Merino goal chalked off for offside, but they simply couldn’t breach PSG’s defences. By the time Les Parisiens boarded their Eurostar back to France, they held a slender but crucial 1-0 advantage. They now stand firm favourites to reach the final in Munich, where either Barcelona or Inter Milan will await.

Paris: Fortress or Mirage?

PSG’s history when winning the first leg away from home is reassuring for their fans—only once have they thrown away such an advantage, and ironically, that collapse came at the hands of another English club, Manchester United, back in the 2018-19 season.

True, Enrique’s men stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Strasbourg over the weekend, but this was hardly a disaster. With most of the starting eleven enjoying a well-earned rest, the second-string side took the field. Sadly for them, it’s easier to find a decent croissant in London than it is to find depth in PSG’s back-up brigade.

Still, that Ligue 1 slip means PSG have now lost three of their last six matches across all competitions. Hardly terrifying form, but given the firepower at their disposal, few are writing them off.

Gunners Misfire Against the Cherries

While PSG rested and rotated, Arsenal opted to keep most of their big guns on the pitch at the weekend. This, it turned out, was a decision they may now regret. Against Bournemouth, the Gunners once again displayed their frustrating knack for collapsing like a soufflé under pressure.

Declan Rice gave them the lead with a finish that even Thierry Henry might have applauded. But, as has become an alarming trend, Mikel Arteta’s side surrendered their advantage. Bournemouth struck back twice—once via Dean Huijsen’s header and then through Evanilson’s controversial bundled finish, which may or may not have involved more elbow than footwork. VAR, in its infinite wisdom, shrugged.

That marked the tenth occasion this season that Arsenal have squandered points from a winning position—a club record they’d rather not shout about. Oh, and there’s the small matter of their fading hopes of securing even a top-five Premier League finish.

The Weight of History

Arsenal’s mission in Paris borders on the herculean. Only two teams have ever advanced from a Champions League semi-final after losing the first leg at home: Ajax in 1996 and, in a twist of cruel irony, their north London neighbours Tottenham in 2019. No pressure, then.

Yet, all is not lost. The Gunners boast a seven-match unbeaten streak away from home in all competitions. They’ve won their last four European away days, scoring at least twice each time.

Replicating their famous 2-1 triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu would force extra time. But let’s not ignore the small print—PSG have netted a staggering 14 goals across their last three Champions League home victories. Arsenal’s back four had better pack their running boots.

Team News: Who’s Fit and Who’s Fit(ish)

PSG’s first-leg hero, Dembele, limped off with a hamstring strain—a cruel twist of fate for the French winger, who has been instrumental in their European campaign. His recovery is ongoing, but his participation on Wednesday remains as clear as a foggy Parisian morning. Expect Goncalo Ramos to shoulder the goal-scoring burden if Dembele is sidelined.

South Korean playmaker Lee Kang-in is also nursing a knock and unlikely to feature. Luis Enrique should restore Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz to partner Joao Neves in midfield, while Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—returning to their natural habitats out wide—will aim to torment Arsenal’s defence.

As for the visitors, Thomas Partey—who was suspended for the first leg due to an avoidable yellow card at the Bernabeu—will return to midfield, much to the relief of Arsenal’s travelling faithful. Partey should slot in alongside Rice and captain Martin Odegaard, who suffered a minor knock at the weekend but should be ready for battle.

Jurrien Timber faces a late fitness test, while Arsenal’s treatment room remains rather crowded. Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Riccardo Calafiori all remain sidelined. If there were a loyalty scheme for physiotherapists, Arsenal’s would surely have earned a free holiday by now.

Expected Line-Ups

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to deploy Gianluigi Donnarumma between the posts. The Italian giant will be shielded by Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho and Nuno Mendes in defence. Ruiz, Vitinha, and Neves will form the midfield trio, while Doue and Kvaratskhelia take up their positions out wide. Goncalo Ramos will lead the line, with Dembele waiting anxiously for medical clearance.

Arsenal will probably field David Raya in goal. Timber, Saliba, Kiwior and Lewis-Skelly are expected to form the backline. Odegaard, Partey, and Rice will orchestrate midfield operations, while Saka, Merino, and Martinelli will provide the attacking threat. Fingers crossed they’ve packed their shooting boots this time.

Prediction: A Bridge Too Far?

Liverpool have shown that improbable comebacks in Paris are possible. However, even the Reds needed a once-in-a-generation goalkeeping masterclass from Alisson Becker to pull it off. Arsenal, for all their away form, have a worrying habit of squandering leads and looking jittery under the spotlight.

Partey’s return is undoubtedly a boost. Dembele’s potential absence might also help Arsenal’s cause. But as the Gunners push forward in search of goals, PSG’s razor-sharp wide men will be licking their lips at the space that opens up. Expect the French champions to strike when Arsenal inevitably leave the back door ajar.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Arsenal (PSG progress 3-1 on aggregate).

Final Whistle: Gooners, Prepare for a Nervous Night

Should Arsenal pull off the improbable, it would be a comeback to tell the grandchildren about. But with PSG’s attacking arsenal (pun fully intended) and Arsenal’s recent wobbles, the odds are stacked against them. Speaking of odds, if you fancy backing the Gunners—or hedging your bets with PSG—check out the leading bookmakers where new customers can snap up some enticing offers, most notably: Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus with Boylesports.

