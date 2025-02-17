Notts County and Colchester United lock horns in League Two on Tuesday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can avail yourself of the very best Notts County versus Colchester United odds and latest League Two free bets ahead of this clash.

Notts County v Colchester United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 18th February 2025

Both Notts County and Colchester United have been enjoying some solid form of late, however the Magpies will be going all-out to return to winning ways following a rare defeat in their last outing.

Impressive form

Having collected sixteen points from their last seven League Two games, Notts County have hauled themselves up to 4th position in the league standings, the East Midlands side just a single point adrift of second-placed Bradford City with the advantage of a game-in-hand over the Bantams. County have been impressive since the start of 2025 with five wins and a single draw, however this excellent run was bookended by a defeat at home to Walsall on New Year’s Day and another defeat at Port Vale in their last outing.

Unbeaten run

Colchester United’s goal-less stalemate with bottom side Carlisle United last weekend saw their unbeaten run extended to six matches and they head into this clash brimming with confidence despite the disparity in their respective league standings. Colchester currently sit in 12th position in the League Two table with 41 points to their name, however they could haul themselves up to tenth position on Tuesday evening with a win, assuming that other results go their way.

Team News:

Notts County: Manager Stuart Maynard may consider changes up front after a recent 1-0 defeat to Port Vale where the team missed several scoring opportunities. Conor Grant and Alassana Jatta started in the previous match, but Mai Traore, who made a late appearance, could be in contention for a starting role. Curtis Edwards is expected to continue in attacking midfield, with Kellan Gordon and Jacob Bedeau providing width as wing-backs.

Colchester United: Midfielder Teddy Bishop is likely to be sidelined after sustaining an injury in the recent goalless draw against Carlisle United. In his absence, Arthur Read may partner with Jamie McDonnell in central midfield. The defence is expected to feature Tom Flanagan and Fiacre Kelleher as the central pairing.

Head-to-Head:

In their last 26 encounters, Notts County have secured 14 wins, Colchester United have won 7 times, and 5 matches have ended in stalemate. The most recent meeting on April 20, 2024, saw Notts County triumph 1-0 at home.

Betting Odds

Match Result: Notts County to win: 1/1 Draw: 5/2 Colchester United to win: 9/4

Correct Score: Notts County 2-1: 9/1 Draw 1-1: 13/2 Colchester United 1-0: 16/1

First Goalscorer: David McGoldrick (Notts County): 5/1 Alassana Jatta (Notts County): 11/2 Lyle Taylor (Colchester United): 6/1

Anytime Goalscorer: David McGoldrick (Notts County): 7/4 Alassana Jatta (Notts County): 2/1 Lyle Taylor (Colchester United): 9/4

Win to Nil: Notts County: 5/2 Colchester United: 7/2

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 4/5 No: 10/11



Mixed bag

After losing last time out, Notts County will be doing their utmost to ensure that three points come their way on home soil this week and given that their opponents have been a mixed bag on their travels, we’ll be siding firmly with the hosts in this one.

Back Notts County to win at best odds of 19/20 with BetVictor Bookmakers