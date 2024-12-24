Nottingham Forest entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee yourself the very best Nottingham Forrest versus Tottenham Hotspur odds and Premier League free bets, ahead of this clash.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Thursday 26th December 2024

Former Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo will be going all-out to prolong his former employers’ festive misery when his Nottingham Forest side entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

Undone

Nottingham Forest head into the Christmas period in fourth position in the Premier League standings and they will be eager to continue their push for a Champions League berth when they entertain Spurs at the City Ground on Boxing Day. Few would have envisaged Forest managing to quell goal-happy Brentford at their West London home where the Bees had banged in no less than 26 goals in eight matches prior to their weekend showdown. Nevertheless, Thomas Frank’s men were undone by the Champions League chasers who found the back of the net either side of the break, the hosts having their unbeaten league record on home soil come to an end in the process.

Spectacle

Tottenham Hotspur dumped Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup last week but they were unable to build on this in the subsequent Premier League meeting with league leaders Liverpool, a match which contained nine goals. This thriller was a spectacle for the neutrals but Spurs’ were exposed time and time again, the Reds coming out on the better end of a 6-3 scoreline and condemning the North London side to their fourth straight league outing without a win.

Fight fire with fire

Alongside Manchester United, Spurs enjoy the best defensive record in the top-flight away from home but we believe that this will count for absolutely nothing against a Nottingham Forest outfit which are inspired right now. On their day, Ange Postecoglou’s troops can fight fire with fire but we envisage the home side continuing their push towards a top-four finish by taking all three points here.

Back Nottingham Forest to win at best odds of 7/5